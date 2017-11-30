Library Corner: Do you need help with technology?

Does your smartphone sometimes seem like a smart alec? When you work at the computer, do you think that you may be the cursor rather than the blinking bar? If so, the Granby Library has a class for that.

Whether you're filling out a job application, downloading an e-book, streaming a television show, or simply staying in touch with friends on Facebook, you have to be on speaking terms with technology. Love it or hate it, technology is here to stay.

The Grand County Library District is committed to helping customers learn to use — and even love — technology. A working knowledge of technology opens doors, provides connections, and literally changes lives.

Through our free, one-on-one tutoring sessions, library users are discovering the joys of sending and receiving photos at the click of a button, chatting face to face with family members across the world, and reconnecting with old school chums on social media.

They're learning how to shop and pay bills online, make travel reservations, watch cooking or crafting videos, and send emails.

Even patrons who were convinced they could never use a computer walk away feeling confident and empowered. Last week, one man was thrilled to use the microphone on his computer to get help with software applications.

He had no idea that he could say, "Hey, how do I sum a column on a spreadsheet?" and the phone would return instructions. He hugged the librarian in delight and walked out beaming. No matter your age or experience level, we can help you learn to use your phone, tablet, or computer. It's easier than you think, and best of all, it's just plain fun.

Call the Granby Library at 970-887-2149 to set up your free appointment.