Library Corner: February is National Library Lover’s Month

Grand County libraries are collecting “Love Your Library” stories. Visit your local branch during the month of February to share your story.

GCLD / Courtesy photo

Each February for the past few years, Punxsutawney Phil, the famous weather-forecasting groundhog, has visited Grand County Library District. 2022 was no exception.

This year, as Phil popped into one of GCLD’s libraries for a visit, he happened to glance at a brochure on the desk. There, under the heading of “Marmot Library Network” was the furry face of the most beautiful marmot he had ever seen.

Phil gasped, and his tiny little groundhog heart skipped a beat.

The librarian on duty noticed Phil’s lovestruck expression as he stared at the captivating creature on the page.

With a knowing smile, the librarian took Phil by the paw and led him over to the library’s online catalog.

“Phil,” she said, “Meet Marmot.”

Phil could feel his paws growing clammy and his heart pounding wildly in his chest. It was love at first sight.

And no wonder! Marmot is a library resource-sharing consortium that gives member libraries access to millions of books, eBooks, videos, magazines and other resources from a network of libraries all across Colorado and parts of Wyoming.

Phil suddenly realized why he had always loved GCLD libraries so much. GCLD is part of the Marmot Library Network. He just needed to figure out a way to win Marmot’s heart.

Bashfully, Phil pressed his furry little paws on the keyboard and typed his search term into the online Pika catalog, “The Five Love Languages.”

Instantly, he discovered multiple holdings of the book, including audio versions, eBooks, and lots of other related titles available through Marmot. There was even a copy in his library.

Feeling braver, he typed in “Dating for Dummies.” His home library didn’t own it, but he used the Pika catalog to order a copy from one of Marmot’s library partners. He whipped out his library card and placed a hold for a copy to be sent to his local branch.

Armed with the information in these books, perhaps he could figure out a way to ask Marmot on a date. But where does a groundhog take a marmot on a date?

In a flash of inspiration, Phil searched “Groundhog Day” and filtered his results to display only DVDs. Perhaps he could impress Marmot by inviting her to watch him in his most famous acting role. He was thrilled to discover multiple copies available for request from libraries all across Colorado.

As Phil left the library, he tucked the brochure bearing his beloved’s face into the pocket over his heart.

Phil had always heard that February was National Library Lover’s Month, but now he knew first-hand that it was true. This was truly a love story written in the stars.