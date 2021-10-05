Library Corner: GCLD brings TeenTober programming for teens



Provided by GCLD

This October, the Grand County Library District is participating in the Young Adult Library Services Association’s annual TeenTober celebration.

Developed by YALSA, this month-long event strives to raise awareness of the importance of year-round teen services and connect teens with services and materials provided by their local institutions that will help them develop new skills and fuel their passions. TeenTober merges YALSA’s successful and long-standing Teen Tech Week and Teen Read Week initiatives into one program to celebrate teen services in libraries and enhance relationships with community partners.

The first-ever Teen Advisory Group, or TAG, will meet from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 21. We will be meeting in two locations, and virtually via Zoom, to accommodate those teens who are not able to attend in person.

For those able to join us at either Granby Library or Kremmling Library on Oct. 21, there will be food, fun, and good conversation. Library activities, teen programming, and displays will evolve around teens the entire month of October.

Upcoming programs will provide opportunities for teens to try something new, volunteer to earn community involvement hours, share ideas about teen issues, make recommendations for future events, and explore the boundless opportunities GCLD has to offer.

GCLD will be offering unique program opportunities to bring teens together. Grand Futures, East and West Grand School Districts, and the Church of Eternal Hills have all been invaluable in helping distribute information to local students. Shelly Mathis, a library associate with GCLD, has also been instrumental in helping us communicate with the homeschool network in Grand County.

When teens visit the library, they will be able to interact with displays showcasing books by teens and for teens as well as discover our unique collection of Library of Things including Nintendo Switch Kits, sports equipment, musical instruments, and art kits, just to name a few.

“We are ecstatic to bring this type of programming to our teens in Grand County,” said Chris Newell, director or public services for GCLD. “We are committed to providing materials and services to our teens and connecting them with community partners to help them learn new skills, discover interests, and fuel their passions.”

For a full list of activities and more information about the TeenTober celebration with the Grand County Library District, visit http://www.gcld.org or stop in to speak with your local librarians. Find out more about YALSA and the TeenTober national initiative, visit http://www.ala.org/yalsa/teentober .