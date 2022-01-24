Library Corner: GCLD can help reboot your health and fitness

GCLD Catalog associate Kim Bunning and Sherlock, who prepared for the trail with a GCLD dog pack, snowshoe together. Kim has run 50 mile races and is currently training for 50K races this summer.

Grand County Library District / Courtesy photo

January is a great time to reboot your health and fitness habits. Whether you’re looking to improve your eating habits, take up a new fitness routine, or give up an unhealthy habit, the new year is a popular time to get a fresh start.

Here in Grand County, however, January can be a challenging time to keep our fitness and health habits going. Or, even more challenging, to get a new habit started. It’s cold, it’s dark, it’s easy to get “stuck” on the couch. But there are some strategies we can use to help us get “unstuck,” and Grand County Library District is here to help.

One of the most important things you can do to help you keep your health and fitness goals is to make them fun. Choose something you enjoy doing and that you’re going to want to do on a regular basis.

If going to the gym just isn’t your thing, then set yourself up with a goal that allows you to be outside or in your own home. Snowshoeing, fat biking and skiing are all great outdoor options here in Grand County.

GCLD has resources for some of your favorite outdoor activities, including guidebooks, how-to books and even snowshoes. If you have a furry friend, GCLD also has a variety of backpacks for dogs. Through the Access Grand Program, patrons can reserve passes for Snow Mountain Ranch and Winter Park Resort.

At-home fitness is a great option for indoor fun. You’ll find resources at GCLD libraries such as yoga mats, a variety of fitness DVDs, and online classes via Universal Class like “Yoga 101,” “Lifetime Wellness 101” and “Weight Training 101.” Kanopy also offers videos about fitness such as “Foundational Fitness,” “Optimizing Brain Fitness” and “Fitness Fundamentals – Choose Your Activity.”

If you are looking to access a local gym or recreation center, you can use the Access Grand Program to get passes for Fraser Valley Rec, Grand Lake Fitness Center and Middle Park Health Wellness Center.

Setting and keeping goals is no easy feat, especially if you’re starting something new to you. Try to focus on one step at a time. Get off the couch. Put on your shoes. Go out the door. If you have a pet, that can be a great motivator.

Make some of those steps toward a GCLD library and peruse a collection of the latest books about habit forming and goal setting that can help. Check out gcld.org for lists of books that include everything from the history of exercise, to peak performance, to meditation that can help you set and keep your goals for 2022.

Any time is a great time to take advantage of GCLD’s extensive collection of health and fitness resources. You’ll find the latest books, magazines, and videos about health and fitness — and so much more.