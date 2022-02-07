Library Corner: GCLD, how do we love thee?

GCLD, how do we love thee? In honor of National Library Lover’s Month, let us count the ways.

We love the friendly staff and appreciate all that they do

To help patrons feel welcome and respected all the year through.

We love the collections of books, DVDs, CDs, and Library of Things

That fill requests for information and entertainment, and make our hearts sing.

We love the free online resources that are available to explore,

Like newspapers, MyHeritage, OverDrive, Creativebug, Rosetta Stone, and more!

We love the boundless opportunities offered for people of all ages

Who are looking for ways to grow, develop new hobbies, or turn fantastic pages.

Finally, we love our patrons who depend on us each day

To answer questions, find resources, or make a friend along the way!

It is National Library Lover’s Month, and GCLD staff members are here for the Grand County community. Check out our patron favorites and Big Hits of 2021:

• Books: “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah; “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig; “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett; “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (graphic novel); “Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art” by James Nestor; “Caste: The Origins of Our Discounts” by Isabel Wilkerson; “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis

• DVDs: “News of the World,” “Wander,” “Let Him Go,” “Yellowstone,” “All Creatures Great & Small”

• Library of Things: pickleball paddle sets and portable cornhole game sets, sketchbook kits, laser maze

• Access Grand: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Butterfly Pavilion, Grand Park Rec Center

• Online resources: Libby (eBooks, eMagazines), Denver Post, A to Z Database

• STEAM kits: electronic snap circuits, Nintendo Switch, magnetic science

• Programs: take and make kits; Rocky Mountain Puppets; family picnic

Please visit your local branch during the month of February, and share a Love Your Library story. Here are just a few examples we have recently received from library visitors:

• “We are so grateful for the Grand Access passes. I took my three kids — ages 13, 11, and 7 — to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science yesterday, and we are going to the rec center today. The kids are engaging, learning, and smiling rather than fighting and zoning out on their phones.” — M.P.

• “Visiting from Whitefish, Montana. I used to live up here for five years. I absolutely love all the resources the library has, so many amazing programs in-person and online! I’ve never seen another library this good. I truly miss the library here, and it was my first place I wanted to visit when I came back to town. I can’t wait to bring my kids here some day!” — R.L.

• Storytime was one of the first group interaction experiences for a patron’s daughter who had been experiencing hearing difficulties. After the little girl had tubes placed in her ears, she discovered she could actually hear during a library storytime program. The mom was near tears when she thanked library staff for providing such a wonderful opportunity for her daughters.