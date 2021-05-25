Library Corner: GCLD’s Summer Reading Program kicks off June 1

All branches of the Grand County Library District will be open for their full pre-pandemic hours after this week.

Sky-Hi News file photo

The best part of any summer is Grand County Library District’s Summer Reading Program, or SRP. Are you thinking, “No way?”

Let me convince you.

1. First up, all five GCLD libraries are open to their full pre-pandemic hours as of Memorial Day weekend, each with one day open until 7 p.m. This has to put a smile on your face. Even if your mouth is covered by a mask, we can still see joy sparkle in your eyes.

2. Sign up for the SRP at your local library starting June 1. Visit http://www.gcld.org for hours of operation, and then come in to see all of the great displays and new items ordered with you in mind. You’re sure to “ooh” and “ahh” and thank your lucky stars that we have such amazing libraries in Grand County!

3. Across the USA, this year’s SRP theme is Tails and Tales, which is fun, interesting, and broad enough to encompass all genres, interests, and reading levels. We have lists of books and DVDS to help you chose titles to check out. Give talks of politics and pandemics a rest; now you have an upbeat topic you can discuss with friends, relatives, and even strangers.

4. Library programs are free and will help ease you into seeing people again, safely. Storytime’s such as “Critter Colors & Camouflage” with Rocky Mountain Nation Park, “Tall Tales of the West,” “Winding River Resort Field Trip,” “Tales of Comets with Emmylou,” “Rocky Mountain Puppets” and other events can be found on http://www.gcld.org under the tab “Programs,” some with virtual accessibility.

5. Reading challenges are available for all ages. Participating in the SRP and completing adorable animal-themed reading logs helps keep students from suffering significant summer learning loss. Parents, teachers, students and all involved in education will sigh with relief when kids participate in SRP!

5. Join the SRP and read anything you desire! No tests. We hope you enjoy the book, magazine, kit, game, launchpad, or online resource. If not, return the item(s) and check out something else you may like better. No receipt needed.

6. Since the SRP theme is Tails and Tales, you may want to venture to the Denver Zoo, the Butterfly Pavilion, or the Museum of Nature and Science to explore fascinating exhibits! Admission is free when you make an online reservation using GCLD’s Access Grand Library Pass Program and your library card. Some passes allow four or even seven people free! This has got to thrill you and your bank account.

7. Librarians are planning awesome activities, including making adorable animals from washcloths, Animal Tracks Checklists, and outdoor and hiking scavenger hunts. Learn and play while getting out in our beautiful county, which attracts people from around the world (and, we live here)! And it’s SUMMER! Smile!

8. Play Tails & Tales Summer Reading Bingo for adults. With bingo boxes like “Take an Animal Photo,” “Read a Tale of your Favorite Tail,” and “Watch a DVD based on a Classic Animal Book,” you’ll certainly remember that this article told you that GCLD’s SRP is the best part of summer, and you’ll hopefully agree.

8. Still on the fence? We’re not shy about resorting to bribery. We have great prizes for children, teens, and adults who complete the Summer Reading Program by July 31. Each participant from 0-18 years of age who completes the program will win a day pass donated by either the YMCA of the Rockies (ages 0 to grade five) or by the Winter Park Resort (teens). A standup inflatable paddle board (grand prize for teen category) and two inflatable kayaks (in the adult bingo category — two winners will be chosen). There will also be a variety of extra prize drawings in each branch!

GCLD’s Summer Reading Program is the best part of summer. Try it. You have nothing to lose, only lots to gain, including great prizes, a desire to share fantastic reads with others, and getting outside for wonderful programs and activities, all free.