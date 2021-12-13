Library Corner: Get ready to enjoy winter!

Grand County Library District (GCLD) is here to help you make the most of winter, with or without snow.

Should it snow, start with checking out GCLD’s newest addition to our Library of Things—snowshoes! Each library now has sets of Redfeather snowshoes and poles in an easy-to-carry tote for teens and adults, with smaller sizes arriving soon.

Want to try snowshoes on groomed trails?

Access Grand has free passes to Snow Mountain Ranch YMCA of the Rockies, where up to four people per reservation can explore 120 kilometers of world-class groomed trails. If the YMCA Nordic Center is still waiting on winter precipitation, there are plenty of other activities to enjoy, from roller skating to an indoor pool to mini golf and more.

Want to spend a day swishing at Winter Park Resort? People from around the world flock to our backyard to ski or snowboard. GCLD has worked with Winter Park Resort to provide one-day ski passes to our patrons with the Access Grand library pass program.

Make the most of Access Grand to help you get in tip-top shape for any winter activity. Visit one or all of the below:

• Fraser Valley Rec

• Middle Park Health Wellness Center in Kremmling

• Grand Lake Fitness Center

• Jenny Smith Yoga Classes in Grand Lake

Going to Summit County with a child? Reserve an Access Grand pass to Wild and Free, an amazing nature based indoor play space for kids. This five-star indoor playground was started by Michelle Flickinger, who believes in “imaginative, free-play and fostering a strong relationship between children and nature.” Flickinger also made sure this is an environment for adults to relax while kids play.

How to relax? Join GCLD’s Winter Reading Adventure for all ages, reading 3 books of 3 genres in 3 months. You may want to select one of the following:

• “Could You Be a Big Mountain Skier?” by B.A. Hoena (Juvenile)

• “The Snow Dancer” by Addie K. Boswell (Easy)

• “Avalanche!” by Terry Lynn Johnson (Juvenile)

• “Ice Hockey” or “Nordic Skiing” both by Ellen Labrecque (Juvenile series on Olympic sports)

• “Hut to Hut USA: The Complete Guide for Hikers, Bikers, and Skiers” by Sam Demas (Adult non-fiction)

• “Powder Days” by Heather Hansman (Adult non-fiction)

• “First Tracks” by Catherine O’Connell (Adult fiction)

There is more!

Check out sketch kits to capture and share the beauty of Grand County, a Warren Miller DVD, games like Exploding Kittens, musical instruments and craft kits.

Stream movies and documentaries on Kanopy like “Aspen,” “Avalanches,” “Mountain Ski Operations” and “Alpine Skis.”

Take a Universal Class online to help with your winter goals like The Art of Breathing, Anatomy and Physiology, Weight Training 101 or Lifetime Wellness 101.

Sign up for GCLD’s fabulous programs including crafts, educational talks, games, book clubs and more to keep you active and learning.

Whatever your winter interests or goals may be, GCLD is here to help you make them come to fruition. To learn more about your local libraries, visit one or all five branches or go to gcld.org. We look forward to seeing or hearing from you!