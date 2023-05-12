Library Corner: Grand County libraries put the ‘A’ in STEAM

Sabra attended Teen Takeover held at Granby Library in March and created this adorable duct tape snake puppet. She took away the prize for most creative art project.

Grand County Library District/Courtesy photo

Grand County Library District recently added several new STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) kits for both children and adults, but did you know we also put the “A” in STEAM in the form of Art? All libraries provide access to art displays, art contests, art supplies, and arts and crafts.

Visit your local branch to check out arts and crafts supplies. A favorite is the sketchbook kit. This kit is for all artists, from the “never before created a drawing” artist to professional artists. Art supplies are included, but patrons may use their own supplies suitable for dry media and light wash paper. The kit’s purpose is to encourage community creativity.

Each library branch has an adult sketchbook kit and a juvenile sketchbook kit available for checkout. We also offer knitting supplies, crochet kits, felting kits and silicone molds kits for cooking, soap making and crafting.

During the months of February and March, the library district hosted an art contest for participants to design the upcoming Summer Reading Program T-shirts and bookmarks. The contest theme was “All Together Now: Community Kindness,” based on the library’s upcoming summer theme – a celebration of community, kindness and diversity. Students ages 13 and younger created bookmark artwork, and participants 14 years and older submitted designs for the shirts.

Winning bookmarks are available at all five library locations. Winners included Allura Luna (T-shirt); Sonya Wutz, Lucy Ochoki and Logan Ochoki (bookmarks).

Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs libraries recently held their annual book float contest and received tons of entries. Contestants read books and re-created favorite scenes in the form of dioramas. Patrons were able to vote for winners in a number of categories.

Bella, Aurora, and students of all ages participated in the book float contest that was held in three locations this Spring. Kids read books and created dioramas depicting favorite characters and scenes.

Grand County Library District/Courtesy photo

The district has hosted several events incorporating art for teens including Messy Art in Granby and Fraser, Winter Wonderland which touted snow painting in Grand Lake, and the annual Teen Takeover held at the Granby Library in March. The Creation Station was the most popular venue at the takeover, and many duct tape projects surfaced.

Our youngest patrons (average age of 2) who attend weekly storytime make simple arts and crafts projects using materials such as construction paper, markers, dried pasta, stickers, watercolors and yarn. The district also has a super fun rotating button-making machine for kids to create their own wearable buttons.

And adults can participate in monthly crochet classes or an occasional watercolor or unique crafting class. A few of our branches still offer “take and make” kits with various themes. Something fun for all ages.

Finally, there are several upcoming scheduled art events across the district’s libraries. Fraser Valley Library is hosting the elementary school’s art show, which runs through May 18. East Grand School District’s Art Show was also held at the Granby Library.

There is so much talent in our schools. Juniper Library has Norwegian pewter mugs, candlestick holders, and pitchers, as well as original Trolls available for viewing in the library’s display windows. Finally, Granby Library will be showcasing the work of local artist Carin Aichele beginning June 1.

If you haven’t visited a Grand County Library District library in a while, stop in. There’s a lot to see!