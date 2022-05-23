Library corner: Grand County libraries’ top 10 reasons for reading this summer





The best part of summer is Grand County Library District’s Summer Reading Program. Are you thinking, “No way?”

Let me convince you with Grand County Library District’s “Top 10 Reasons to Make a Splash into Reading.”

1. All five libraries are hosting!

2. Sign-up at your local library starting June 1. Visit and browse the great displays and new items ordered with you in mind.

3.This year’s national Summer Reading Program theme is “Oceans of Possibilities”. It will be fun, interesting and broad enough to encompass all genres, interests, and reading levels. We have curated lists of suggested books and DVDS.

4. Library programs are free, and storytellers will amaze you! Story Creations will present “Pirate Dogs of the Sea” on June 15-16, and Rocky Mountain Puppets will present “Dive in and Discover Yourself” on July 27-28. Join us for STEM programs, hikes, field trips, crafts, and more each week. Events can be found on GCLD.org under the tab “Programs,” or visit your local library for details.

5. Reading challenges are available for all ages. Participating in the Summer Reading Program and completing adorable ocean-themed reading logs helps keep students from suffering significant summer learning loss. Parents and educators will cheer when kids participate in Summer Reading Program!

6. Read anything you desire! No tests. Enjoy a book, magazine, kit, game, launchpad, or online resource. If not enjoyed, return the item(s) and check out something else!

7. Since the Summer Reading Program theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,“ you may want to venture to the Headwaters River Journey Museum, hit the pool using a Fraser Valley Rec or Snow Mountain Ranch day pass, visit the Butterfly Pavilion in Denver, or head to the Denver Firefighters Museum or the Museum of Nature and Science to explore fascinating exhibits. Admission is free when you make an online reservation with your library card using the district’s Access Grand Library Pass Program. Some passes allow 4 or even 7 people!

8. Librarians are planning awesome activities, outdoor excursions, hiking outings, and scavenger hunts. Learn and play while adventuring in our beautiful county, which attracts people from around the world (and, we live here!).

9. Play Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading BINGO—for Families, Teens, and Adults.

10. Still on the fence? We’re not shy about resorting to bribery. We have great prizes for children, teens, and adults who complete the program by July 31. Each participant from zero to 18 years of age who completes the program wins a day pass donated by either the YMCA of the Rockies (birth-grade five) or Winter Park Resort (Grades six to 12). Standup inflatable paddle boards are grand prizes for both teens and adults, plus a variety of extra prize drawings in each branch!

Grand County Library District’s Summer Reading Program is the best part of summer. Try it. You have nothing to lose, lots to gain, prizes to win, and a desire to share fantastic reads with others. Visit your local library and dive into oceans of possibilities on June 1!