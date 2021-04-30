Library Corner: Health and wellness resources at your library

As the weather gets warmer, it’s time to get outdoors, get active, and focus on overall wellness. While you may not immediately associate libraries with health (your gym probably comes to mind first!) Grand County Library District (GCLD) has lots of great resources to help you take charge of your physical and mental well-being.

For starters, did you know that some GCLD branches have pickleball sets available for checkout? You can try out this popular sport without having to invest in any equipment. Just walk in with your library card and walk out with everything you need to play. Game instructions are even included with each set.

Other GCLD libraries have basketballs, footballs, tennis rackets, and tennis balls available for checkout. Check one out and round up some friends for a game.

If sports aren’t your thing, you may enjoy exploring nature in Colorado’s many beautiful state parks. Every GCLD library has free Colorado State Parks passes that can be checked out year-round.

Or maybe you’d prefer to use an Access Grand pass to visit the Butterfly Pavilion, the Denver Botanic Gardens, the Denver Zoo, and assorted local and Denver area museums. You can even download a pass for a session with Mountain Moon Yoga.

And while you’re getting physically fit, don’t forget that your mental and emotional health are just as important.

Your GCLD library card offers free enrollment at Universal Class, where you’ll discover hundreds of online courses on every topic imaginable. Sign up for a class in nutrition, weight loss management, weight training, stress management, or meditation. You’ll also find courses to stimulate your brain, like science, history, math, and language. To access Universal Class, visit http://www.gcld.org , select the “eBooks & Learning Tools” tab, and scroll through the alphabetical list of resources.

Musical instruments, donated by Grand County Blues Society, are another great way to calm your mind and stimulate your creativity. GCLD has musical instruments that you can check out and take home for up to three weeks at a time. Experiment with an acoustic or electric guitar, a bass, a keyboard, a snare drum, or a ukulele. Instruments vary by branch, so check with your local library to see what’s available there.

Your GCLD account also gives you access to OverDrive’s huge digital magazine collection. Download current and past issues of Men’s Fitness, VeganLife, Prevention, Thrive, Runner’s World, Cooking Light, and so many more. Install the free Overdrive or Libby by Overdrive app to start reading instantly.

And, of course, all GCLD libraries have great selections of books and eBooks related to health and wellness. Some recent titles available for checkout or download are “Animal, Vegetable, Junk” by Mark Bittman; “Plant-Powered Protein” by Nava Atlas; “Clean Mind, Clean Body” by Tara Stiles; “The Case for Keto” by Gary Taubes; “USA National Parks” by Becky Lomax; “Feeling Great” by David Burns; and “60 hikes within 60 miles: Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, and Rocky Mountain National Park” by Mandy Sink.

Here’s to your health!