Library corner: Imagine Your Story

Sadie Blair and Aurora Banning are ready for reading after a swarm of emerald dragons were given out to children visiting the library in Kremmling.

Courtesy GCLD

It’s that time of year. The final countdown to the end of the 2020 Summer Reading Programming. Imagine Your Story is wrapping up exciting adventures as people have visited new hiking trails, tried new creative projects, found a surprising resource, and read, read, read.

Tweaked a little bit (thank you COVID-19), more than 500 participants have called or emailed the library to get signed up. Now, if you’re still wanting to participate, make your appointment to enter a Grand County library for browsing or computer use, and just ask a librarian to get you started with summer reading. Craft kits, bingo activity boards, and all sorts of exciting projects have been disseminated.

Trips to Lower Cataract Lake and the Ammonite Site were some of the early field experiences for those in the summer reading program. Thank you to volunteer Tom Combs and Bureau of Land Management archaeologist Bill Wyatt for hosting these programs highlighting hidden gems in our area. While we didn’t physically go to Rocky Mountain National Park, we did digitally visit the park as ecosystem explorers.

Kids and adults tapped into their imagination for some of our online digital programs. Some created heroes with Grand County Cartoonist Mr V. Others wove dreamcatchers with Librarian Kealani from Fraser Valley Library or “beaded” a story with Ms. Heidi. Every week, Branch Manager Emily met with kids as they shared their adventures of the week, fairy gardens were created, and more during digital show and tell. Local scientists Mrs. Harmon and Ms. DeBell joined the fun, demonstrating the mysteries of alchemy and mystical experiments. Emerald dragons were rampant in Kremmling thanks to the generous Realtors of Keller Williams.

The swarm of dragons were given out to children visiting the library. Some of you may have visited the Lorax in his Truffula Forest when picking up your Take & Make craft kits at Juniper Library. Check http://www.gcld.org program calendar for upcoming events.

Keeping children engaged with literacy and providing ways to tap into boundless opportunities is just one of the many ways Grand County Library District, the Friends of Grand County Library, and our partners help support our children and residents grow and learn.

Just a few more weeks till the end of our 2020 Imagine Your Story Summer Reading Program. Remember to turn in your reading log or bingo sheet so you can receive your YMCA of the Rockies day pass, Winter Park Resort day pass, or be entered to win a standup paddle board, Polaroid camera, or wireless headphones. And, for those of you going into kindergarten through fifth grade, Country Ace Hardware has a special bonus if you read beyond your goal.

Check with your librarian for more information on prizes. And, if you aren’t one of the more than 500 people already imaging their story, there is still time. Contact your local library and your librarian will be happy to help you Imagine Your Story.