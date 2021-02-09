Library Corner: Introducing you to our ’patron picks’

After years of working in a library, I’ve come to learn that whenever a patron takes the time to stop and say, “This was a really good book!” I make a note of the title.

I don’t have the time to read every one, but I have a fabulously long “to-be-read” list.

Rather than hoard all these wonderful recommendations, I thought it would be fun to share a sampling of them with other readers. In fact, I’ve been given so many great suggestions, “Patron Picks” will be published in several parts.

If you submitted a recommendation, but don’t see it listed below, watch for it in a future issue. There will be more patron picks to come.

• Susan Newcomer — “Every book Carl Hiaasen has ever written, from his first, ’Tourist Season,’ up to his latest, ’Squeeze Me,’ which is sort of about a python a Mar-a-Lago. Hiaasen’s books are loving satires with respect for the natural environment and human foibles woven smoothly in. The good people have happy endings and the bad ones get what they deserve. In spades.”

• Peter Roehrs — “’The Joe Pickett’ series by C.J. Box follows a Wyoming game warden who befriends a man who lives off the grid. They become fast, life-long friends who have a habit of getting involved with crimes other than wildlife crimes. Good and easy reads. I also recommend Blood and Thunder by Hampton Sides, a well-written book on the life of Kit Carson that sets Carson’s actions against the framework of American history.”

“This is Your Brain on Food” by Uma Naidoo is one of a few books being highlighted by patrons of Grand County libraries.



• Janet Hickox — “This is Your Brain on Food” by Uma Naidoo. “Insightful research into how the things you eat can affect your mental state, including anxiety, depression and insomnia. Easy to read, and practical advice on how small changes in your diet can help you feel and sleep better.”

“On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft” by Stephen King is another top recommendation from patrons of the GCLD.



• Karen E. Smith — “On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft” by Stephen King. “King fills the first section of this book with stories of growing up and growing into a writer. The second section is devoted to his understanding of what it takes to be a good writer and how to break into the publishing world. I expected to be entertained by his memoir section, but was delighted to find his tutorial section was just as entertaining. The audio version is narrated by King himself. What a treat.”

• Molly Henry — “One of my all-time favorite books is ’The Martian’ by Andy Weir. It is a surprisingly witty, fast-paced, enthralling novel that will have you on the edge of your seat one second and laughing out loud the next.”

• Pierce Henry, age 5 — “I can read ’Dick and Jane’ all by myself! Every kid should read it if they want to learn to read.”

• Reider Henry, age 9 — “My favorite series is ’Wings of Fire’ by Tui T. Sutherland because I really like all the different stories and how they are connected to each other. I’ve just finished ’Dragonslayer’ and am so excited for the next book in the series to come out this summer.”