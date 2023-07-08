Library Corner: Library of Things

With the arrival of summer, the sun is shining (finally) and people of all ages are scrambling to enjoy the outdoors. Whether you seek out water adventures, local hikes, biking tours or forced family fun time, Grand County Library District has you covered.

If you haven’t head, libraries offer more than just books and online resources. Grand County Library District’s Library of Things provides boundless opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast.

For those wanting to take advantage of sport courts around the county, visit the library to check out adult or youth tennis racquets, pickleball paddle sets, basketballs, volleyballs and more.

Library card holders can check out many different items for summer through the Grand County Library District’s Library of Things. Grand County Library District/Courtesy photo

Picnicking or entertaining and needing things to keep the crowd active and busy? Check out the Scavenger Hunt Card Game, animal tracks matching kit, Nerf football, Spikeball game set, Laser Tag, Bocce ball, portable cornhole, frisbee set or even a badminton set. Or consider some singing and dancing fun – checkout a guitar, keyboard, drum set or karaoke machine. Family and friends will be talking about you for days.

If it happens to be trails you wish to explore, Colorado State Parks and Wildlife provides State Park passes and family activity backpacks through the Check Out Colorado State Parks Program. Kits are located at libraries in Granby, Hot Sulphur Springs and Juniper Library in Grand Lake. We also have two sizes of dog backpacks if you are planning to take your furry friend on your next adventure.

Need a closer view of things while hiking or exploring? Check out one of our two monocular telescope kits – perfect for hiking, climbing, animal spotting, bird watching, or for just taking in those magnificent views found all around us in Grand County.

Summer weather also encourages people to dust the cobwebs off bikes, pump up the tires, and get out on the roads and trails. After the long, cold winter, do you have a few flats or some squeaky brakes? Have you found yourself knee-deep (or tire-deep) in one of those friendly potholes? Not to worry, do-it-yourself! The library district has an ergonomic bike pump, as well as bike repair kits available for checkout.

In case Mother Nature happens to change your plans for outdoor fun, Grand County Library District has so many board games and activities for people of all ages and abilities. Do not let the rain (or snow) ruin your fun. There are marble maze sets, card games, educational games, STEAM kits including Minute to Win It, and a plethora of cooking and crafting kits.

Second annual Teen Beach Party Calling all Grand Teens! Put down those cell phones, gaming consoles and personal devices, and come try out some of Grand County Library District’s Library of Things at the next teen-exclusive event. The second annual Teen Beach Party takes place on Friday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lower Lakefront Picnic Shelter in Grand Lake. Food, fun, yard games and water sports. Registration and activity waiver required. Visit GCLD.org for more information.

Visit any of our five locations to inquire about GCLD’s Library of Things or browse our catalog at http://www.gcld.marmot.org . Click on the Library of Things button and search the categories. You will not be disappointed.