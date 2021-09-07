Library Corner: Lists for inspiration





I awoke before sunrise, feeling the weight of today’s to-do list, with this Grand County Library District’s article near the top. Without looking at the clock, I dressed, brushed my teeth, and headed out for a walk, with “Just do it!” chanting in my early morning fog.

Thoughts of my list vanished as I got lost in the pine-scented forest with the first rays of daylight sneaking over the Indian Peaks. We live within stunningly inspirational scenery.

As I savored some wild raspberries and a blueberry or two, careful not disturb the local wildlife’s diet, the tart-sweetness brought my thoughts back to this article.

Had I carried a bucket, I would have picked enough berries to make a pie or a jar of jam. And making a berry pie or jam led me to think of all the super cookbooks and canning books we have within GCLD libraries.

My thoughts meandered to our collection of books. So many topics swirled: hiking, camping, foraging for mushrooms, travel, immigration, music, art, living healthier, sustainability, and planning for our futures.

And just like that, my day’s list was not daunting.

Below is a sampling of GCLD’s newest titles that may assist you with your own “to-do” lists.

For the “I had better do” lists:





• “Quicken WillMaker & Trust 2021” edited by Betsy Simmons Hannibal

• “Credit Repair: Make a Plan, Improve Your Credit Score, Avoid Scams” by Amy Loffsgordon

• “Long-Term Care: How to Plan and Pay for It” by J.L. Matthews

• “Feeling Great: The Revolutionary New Treatment for Depression and Anxiety” by David D. Burns





• “In Case You Get Hit by a Bus: How to Organize Your Life Now for When You’re Not Around Later” by Abby Schneiderman

• “Life Is in the Transitions: Mastering Change at Any Age” by Bruce Feiler

• “The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+” by Suze Orman

• “U.S. Immigration Made Easy” by Ilona M. Bray

• “GRE Prep 2022” published by Penguin Random House

For the “DIY” or “Learn more about” lists:

• “Fly Fishing for Dummies” by Peter Kaminsky

• “Music Composition” by Scott Jarrett

• “QuickBooks Online” by David H. Ringstrom

• “Windows 10: All-in-One” by Woody Leonhard





• “The Falcon Guide to Van Life” by Ben Dawson

• “Sheds: The Do-It-Yourself Guide for Backyard Builders” by David R. Stiles

• “Ukulele for Dummies” by Alistair Wood

• “The Home Edit Life” by Clea Shearer

• “Birding for Beginners: Rocky Mountains” by Stan Tekiela

• “How to Write One Song” by Jeff Tweedy

• “The New Rules of Pregnancy” by Adrienne L. Simone

• “All the Water the Law Allows: Las Vegas and Colorado River Politics” by Christian Harrison

• “The Backyard Homesteader: How to Save Water, Keep Bees, Eat from Your Garden, and Live a More Sustainable Life” by Alison Candlin

• “Beginners: The Joy and Transformative Power of Lifelong Learning” by Tom Vanderbilt

• “A Brief History of Earth: Four Billion Years in Eight Chapters” by Andrew H. Knoll

• “Climbing Colorado’s Thirteeners” by James Dziezynski

• “Destination Wellness: Global Secrets for Better Living Wherever You Are” by Annie Daly

• “Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day” by John Cena

• “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest” by Suzanne Simard

• “Blueberry Love: 46 Sweet and Savory Recipes” by Cynthia Stevens Graubart

• “Real Talk About Sex & Consent: What Every Teen Needs to Know” by Cheryl M. Bradshaw

May our list help you with yours. If not, we have more than 750,000 titles and resources that just might do the trick. Visit one of our five libraries or http://www.gcld.org . GCLD is here to support you!

