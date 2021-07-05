Library Corner: Love is in the air

Valentine’s Day is far in the future, but true love continues to flourish in Grand County. That unwavering, unbreakable, and unparalleled devotion abounds in every corner of our county, often in stores, parks, trails, and even restaurants.

I’m not talking about human-human relationships; I am addressing the love and respect our Grand County residents have for their pets and our wildlife.

No matter the age of the person or the type of animal, a plethora of helpful resources are available through Grand County Library District to learn about, care for, and celebrate the animal kingdom.

Of course, GCLD’s collection has endearing memoirs to pull on our heartstrings. It also has books on caring for pets for all reading levels, such as “The Ultimate Pet Health Guide” by Gary Richter and “National Geographic’s Complete Guide to Pet Health, Behavior, and Happiness” by Gary Weitzman.

But did you know our collection goes beyond paper books to help spoil our pets and educate us about wildlife?

The online Universal Class has courses on how to care for house pets, dog grooming, dog training for beginners, dog and cat first aid, pet sitting and dog walking businesses, bird watching, snakes of the Western Hemisphere, how to choose the right dog for you, aquariums, creating butterfly gardens and more.

Who needs Netflix, Hulu, or any other streaming services when you can get Continuing Education Unit credits for taking self-paced, online classes free with a GCLD library card?

Creativebug is a favorite online resource when it comes to animals, and for good reason. It offers a 45-minute beginner class on sewing a dog coat. Don’t our dogs deserve fashionably warm coats during our long winters of cross-country skiing and snowshoeing? Or take the “Daily Painting Challenge: 31 Animals in August” (or July) and work from your favorite photos of animals, whether domesticated or wild.

The Creativebug Colored Pencil Pet Portraits class would be terrific for anyone interested in participating in the GCLD Sketchbook Program. Each library has two sketchbook kits, which includes art supplies and a how to draw book for beginner artists.

The new program also coincides with this year’s Summer Reading Program: “Tails and Tales.” All levels of artists are encouraged to capture and share a Grand County moment, whether by sketching a pet, a wild animal, a landscape, or a historical site. These sketchbooks will be part of GCLD’s collection for generations to come!

Place a hold on Check Out Colorado State Parks Pass Backpack. This pass program allows Colorado residents of all ages to visit our state parks, enjoy nature, and engage in healthy and fun activities.

The backpack also has folding pocket guides on Colorado wildlife, birds, gemstones, and fossils, along with a compass, binoculars, a magnifying glass, wildlife viewing tips, and room for the Sketchbook Kit.

Access Grand has plenty of venues to help educate us about animals. Free passes are currently available for the Butterfly Pavilion, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and Grand County historical museums. Passes admit from one to seven people, depending on the venue. Visit the Access Grand page at http://www.gcld.org for more details and to book your reservation.

Do not forget GCLD’s fascinating programs about animals, including storytimes with special guests like Mary Ann with the Grand County Animal Shelter, and Katie DeBell, who has a fun slide show about different animal tails. There are craft-making sessions, creative summer clubs, book clubs, and puppet shows.

Visit gcld.org to explore amazing opportunities to learn about animals!