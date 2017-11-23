Library Corner: ‘Many hands make light work’

Some of us love the notion of Black Friday. The excitement of saving money while getting something we want is exhilarating.

Following that train of thought, did you know that you can do something that benefits the citizens of Grand County while saving money on taxes? Certain donations made to the Grand County Library District (GCLD) can result in a 25 percent state tax credit of the amount given. Tara Ingle, the Finance Director of GCLD says, "Donations made to qualifying projects that benefit the economic development of Grand County can see substantial state tax savings at year end. The Grand County Library District currently has two active Enterprise Zone contribution projects: Granby Library and Juniper Library in Grand Lake. Both of these facilities contribute to the economy in Grand County by supporting an educated work force, providing educational and entertaining programming for all ages, and by offering a career on-line high school diploma program. By designating your Grand County Library District donation to either of these Enterprise Zone projects, you are helping to facilitate the continued growth of our rural county."

To receive the state tax credit of 25 percent of your donation to the library district:

• Indicate either Granby Enterprise Zone or Juniper Enterprise Zone

• Provide the last four digits of the social security number of the primary tax filer

This ensures the proper credit will be applied when 2017 tax forms are filed. Thank you for all financial contributions. Additional tax deductibility is available for those making specific donations that benefit the economic development of Grand County. For more information, contact Tara Ingle at financehr@gcld.org or 970-887-9411 extenstion 102.