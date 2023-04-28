Library Corner: More to the story￼

Libraries are full of stories in a variety of formats, from picture books to large print, audiobooks to eBooks, and snowshoes to violins. But there’s so much more to our story, as highlighted by this year’s National Library Week theme: “There’s More to the Story.”

Grand County Library District presents One Grand Book with “Cheap Land Colorado” by author Ted Conover. Raised in Colorado, Conover was a weekly visitor to Winter Park Resort, thanks to the ski train and the Eskimo ski program.

These days, Conover is an immersive nonfiction writer, living and experiencing the life he writes about. Through his books, he reveals more to the story than a cursory overview would suggest.

In “Cheap Land Colorado: Off-Gridders at America’s Edge,” Conover takes us to the San Luis Valley and introduces us to a diverse cast of characters living on the edge of society who call the valley home. Stop by a library and pick up one of Conover’s books to join a shared reading experience with other readers in our community.

But there’s so much more to the story. As a public library, the library district isn’t just encouraging the community to experience a shared read. Look for upcoming programming around issues raised in “Cheap Land Colorado.”

Off-grid living, sustainable agriculture, and Grand County health infrastructure are some of the topics slated for discussion. Rather than being on the fringe of society, come together and look at what our community can do.

But there’s so much more to the story. The library district’s internet and technology services provide instant access to an outstanding collection of online resources. Considering moving your electricity from grid to solar panels? Check out the plethora of resources and DIY building lessons available through our library databases. No algorithms. No artificial intelligence. No advertisements tracking your work.

Library patron, Rosalie Rust, used library resources during a recent home build.

“We felt very blessed to be able to receive through Grand County Library District and Marmot/Prospector the very real gift of practical knowledge. Books on planning, energy, electricity, plumbing, and hydronic heating empowered us to accomplish many portions of our home build, thus saving our family tens of thousands of dollars.”

But there’s so much more to the story. If you’re a business owner, a job seeker or an entrepreneur, the library district offers a wide variety of training materials and resources just for you. Check out Career Online High School, Universal Class or set up a meeting with the Colorado Workforce.

Need a free place to meet or a larger screen to make virtual meetings easier? Check out our free meeting spaces and study rooms.

There’s so much more to the story at Grand County Library District. Yes, we’re still the library of your childhood, a place steeped in literacy, comfort and curiosity. But libraries also enrich lives by welcoming community members to join a wide array of programs and by providing access to a vast collection of life-changing resources.

If you haven’t checked out one or all of the district’s five libraries lately, you could be missing the full story. Stop by for a visit to celebrate National Library Week, April 23-29.

For more information, explore GCLD.org .