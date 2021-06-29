Library Corner: Patrons share picks ahead of book sale

The Friends of Grand County Library (FOGCL) Annual Book Sale will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Granby Library Community Room.

P.S. A FOGCL “Members Only” Sale will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. You can even become a FOGCL member the day of the sale. Memberships are $25.

To whet your appetite for all the great books you’re sure to find at the sale, here are some wonderful recommendations from GCLD patrons:

• Lisa Piccardo: “The Friend” by Sigrid Nunez. “A story about a woman whose friend (and former literary professor) died by suicide, and she ultimately ends up being the caretaker of his Great Dane while living in a rent-controlled apartment in NYC that does not allow dogs. The book is narrated as a letter to her deceased friend and has many references to the hurdles that writers go through.”

• Melissa Giberson: “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel. “Set in WWI, this story follows a Jewish woman in her early twenties and the heartache she was forced to endure on a daily basis. In spite of the hardships she faced, she rose above it to help thousands of Jewish children. Even though this was a fictional story, I enjoyed the fact that it included actual historical events. It even included references in the back of the book.”

“The Girl in the Letter” by Emily Gunnis. “I could NOT put this book down! I read it in two settings. Ivy Jenkins is sent to St. Margaret’s in 1956, she is pregnant, unwed, and her family is ashamed. She is told that when she has her baby, she can go back home. However, that is not the truth. The sacrifice she makes is heartbreaking. To think that places like this actually existed in the fifties, sixties, and seventies is unimaginable! Horrific treatment of children and young women. However, all I will say is that the ending is golden.”

“Then She was Gone” by Lisa Jewell. “In one word—suspenseful. If you’re a fan of Gone Girl, this is a must read. I really enjoy the author’s writing style, characters, and plot. There was also a twist I didn’t see coming! You can’t go wrong with anything written by Lisa Jewell.”

• Pam Hanson: “The Diplomat’s Wife” by Pam Jenoff. “This historical fiction story takes place in eastern Europe following WWII, with personal accounts of post wartime life and happenstance romance. This one is great for easy bedtime reading! The story is well-paced with a surprise (though not entirely realistic) ending.”

• Books too Good to Miss club members: “The Last Days of Night” by Graham Moore. “Historical fiction thriller from the perspective of Westinghouse’s lawyer, a young Columbia graduate, inundated with lawsuits from Edison regarding the invention of electricity and the story behind AC/DC currents. Features the larger-than-life characters of Westinghouse, Edison, and Tesla. It was a true thriller towards the end. You won’t be able to put it down!”