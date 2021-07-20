Library Corner: Rocky Mountain Puppets coming to Grand County

Puppeteer extraordinaire Meghan Casey will be putting on five shows for Grand County libraries on July 28-29 as the Tails & Tales summer reading program winds down.

Courtesy GCLD

Do you like treasure hunts? Meghan and Aidan do! As a matter of fact, they’re lost in a jungle right now searching for treasure.

They found a tall tale that states, “The most powerful knowledge lies just between the lines, deep within the temple.” You’ll want to prepare yourself for this adventure as we find the treasure that reveals “The Tall Tales of the Lost Temple.”

As July and the 2021 GCLD Summer Program wind down, we are gearing up for a fantastic end-of-the-summer puppet show. Meghan Casey, owner and puppeteer extraordinaire, will be putting on five shows for Grand County libraries on July 28-29. This year’s show complements the Tails & Tales summer reading program theme.

From a very early age, Meghan was exposed to puppets and books. When she was 5 years old, she discovered the magic that brought characters to life while her father read and performed stories for her using ventriloquism.

She realized right away that puppets would become an important part of her life. She actually completed the Maher Course of Advanced Ventriloquism by the age of 6. Her ultimate dream is to create an educational TV program.

“I want to teach the world about health, safety, fitness, and nutrition,” said Casey.

Each year, Meghan creates content for her puppet shows that is not only engaging, but ties into the theme for Colorado’s summer reading library programs. It is important for children to be able to make personal connections to books, events, and experiences in their own lives.

Making text-to-self, text-to-text, and text-to-world connections is a critical reading comprehension strategy that enables children to understand and make meaning out of what they are reading and what is happening in the world around them.

The Grand County Library District advocates for literacy and works hard to develop programs, provide resources, and offer experiences to patrons of all ages to encourage creativity, improve information literacy, and encourage lifelong learning. Rocky Mountain Puppets fits this bill.

Kids of all ages will be captivated by Meghan and Aiden’s adventures in the lost temple. Each GCLD library will host a show, and there will be collections of Tails & Tales books on display in the library for you to explore and enjoy.

Please visit http://www.gcld.org and select the “Programs” tab for scheduled dates, locations, and times. Register early! This will be an outdoor event, so plan accordingly.

Do not forget to continue tracking and logging your summer reading goals! Visit your local library for completion prize incentives, as well as information about the teen and adult grand prizes.

Names of winners for the standup inflatable paddle board and the two inflatable kayaks will be drawn after the July 31 completion deadline. Winners will be notified after the Aug. 17 board of trustees meeting. Happy reading!