Library Corner: Snowshoeing is Grand

Sue Luton, branch manager at Juniper Library in Grand Lake, led a group of snowshoers on a historical hike of Grand Lake.

courtesy of Grand County Library District

Grand County is truly spectacular!

Snowshoeing in Grand is grand. I can’t think of a better way to explore the hidden gems of our county and escape the noise and crowds of the slopes. Trail maps in hand, equipment packed, layers of clothes donned, and water and snacks in the bag, and we’re ready to go!

Questions to ponder include, “groomed trail?” or “cut new tracks?”. If you are feeling adventurous, find some Bureau of Land Management areas or national forest land to explore and cut your own trail. If you’re like me and are still learning about the county, travel to a public trail and casually take in the quiet, pristine scenery.

People travel far and near to stay the YMCA of the Rockies Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby. Here you will encounter 120 kilometers of groomed world-class terrain for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. They know how much Grand County residents and visitors love their dogs, so 40 kilometers trails are pet-friendly.

Grand County Library District and its patrons are grateful for Snow Mountain Ranch’s generosity of donating a membership to the Access Grand program. It allows four participants per reservation to take advantage of not only the Nordic center trails and amazing views, but also of their other activities such as roller skating, basketball, mini-golf (summer) and the indoor pool.

The library district also offers programs and resources to meet your snowshoeing needs and desires. With a library card, you can borrow trail maps or snowshoes to take with you on your own adventure. Or, join one of our many snowshoe clubs being offered at all five library locations each month through April.

Club members have shared numerous stories and photos with us over the past few months.

“A lovely fresh air time was enjoyed while learning about some historical sites in Grand Lake,” said Sue Luton.

“While growing up in Iowa, my uncle, who lived in Colorado, told us that there were no bad weather days in Colorado. Some days are better than others, but all are great!” said Sara Rosene. “We cleared the cobwebs off our snowshoes and joined the trek up Cottonwood Pass on one of those great Colorado days. The snow was perfect, the temperature great for snowshoeing and the company was wonderful.”

“We had visitors from the Midwest join us for the Lower Creekside Trail snowshoe near Fraser. It was a sunny morning, temps were mild, and there was no wind. Animal tracks were visible, and we had a lovely 3-mile trek out and back. Legs were feeling it!” said Arthur Dollard.

A group of snowshoers from Granby Library, led by Michelle Grant and LA Smith, explored the Nordic Center trails at Snow Mountain Ranch.

Photo courtesy of Grand County Library District

“Gray skies? Bitter temperatures? No problem! What I am passionate about is connecting others with the natural wonders of Grand County, and the power of fresh air dispels the winter doldrums. My aim is to provide an experience in which my fellow adventurers discover the joy of a new activity, trail, acquaintance, or library resource while we explore ungroomed trails in the forests surrounding Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs,” said Shelly Mathis.

Snowshoe Clubs from all over Grand County Library District have been enjoying their outdoor adventures!

Join us Upcoming Snowshoe Hikes include: Juniper Library – Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m.

Kremmling/Hot Sulphur Springs – Saturday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m.

Fraser Valley Library – Friday, March 3, 10 a.m.

Give us a call or visit GCLD’s website at GCLD.org for details and to register for upcoming snowshoe hikes.