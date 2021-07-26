Library Corner: Staff picks to wrap up summer reading

Grand County Library District’s Tails & Tales Summer Reading Program is drawing to a close at the end of July. We’ve been delighted to have participants of all ages who have challenged themselves to read more this summer. You still have a little more time to submit your completed reading log and win great prizes.

For inspiration, check out the two summer reading program browsing categories at http://www.GCLD.Marmot.org — the GCLD SPR: Tails & Tales and Adult Summer Reading 2021. Both will lead you to a wealth of wonderful recommendations.

Our staff has also compiled a list of favorites that you may enjoy:

Cindy Schinzel Hald

• “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein. “Grab your tissues. This is a touching story that combines two of my favorite things: dogs and race cars. It’s narrated by Enzo, the dog. What’s not to love?”

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”



Todd Tuell

• “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” by Mark Haddon. “An unusual mystery told from the unique perspective of an autistic teenager.“

• “Seabiscuit” by Laura Hillenbrand. “Absolutely the best narrative non-fiction I’ve ever read. Incredible how she weaves the individual stories into the larger political and social landscape of the time.”

“A Wolf Called Romeo”



Kim Bunning

• “A Wolf Called Romeo” by Nick Jans. “Very timely, given the current controversy over wolf reintroduction in Colorado.”

Tallie Gray

• “Wesley the Owl: The Remarkable Love Story of an Owl and His Girl” by Stacey O’Brien. “Just the right amount of science, funny anecdotes, and tenderness between a rescued wild animal and his ‘rescuer’ of 19 years.”

“Bunny Boy and Me”



Marlene Leiser

• “Bunny Boy and Me” by Nancy Laracy. “This book appealed to me because I recently acquired a pet bunny. A touching story about a bunny who changed the lives of all the people around him.”

Elisa Kuriyagawa

• “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett. “Twin African-American sisters. One can pass as white, and each takes a different path.”

Polly Gallagher

• “Dragon Rider” by Cornelia Funke. “Firedrake, a dragon, seeks a new home for his fellow dragons as humans encroach on their valley. Along with a boy and a forest brownie, they seek the Rim of Heaven in the Himalayas.”

“The Soul of an Octopus”



Shelly Mathis

“The Soul of an Octopus” by Sy Montgomery. “I had no idea how smart, sweet, sassy and savvy an octopus could be. An easy, engaging read of the author’s relationships with octopuses. Scientific information about the animals is woven throughout. Highly enjoyable!”

Sue Luton

• “Sound of a Wild Snail Eating” by Elizabeth Tova Bailey. “What a beautiful book! The author is stricken with a strange illness that saps her strength. One day, a friend brings a pot of violets with a snail nestled in the leaves. The calm, quiet snail slowly becomes her main focus and companion. A nice balance of scientific information and personal narrative.”

“Thirst: 2600 Miles to Home”



LA Smith

• “Thirst: 2600 Miles to Home” by Heather Anderson. “If you liked Wild by Cheryl Strayed, this is in the same vein. You can live vicariously through the author’s journal entries of her record-breaking hike through the Pacific Crest Trail.”