Library Corner: Summer Reading Program is a wrap

Thanks to the generosity of Friends of the Grand County Library District, it has been a very eventful and successful 2021 Summer Reading Program.

We would like to extend our gratitude to the Winter Park Resort, YMCA of the Rockies, and Country Ace Hardware in Granby for donating youth and teen completion prizes once again this year.

Special thanks also go out to the many local business owners and program volunteers who shared their time, talents, and goods to help make the GCLD summer reading program a huge success.

This year’s theme, Tails & Tales, presented each library with programming ideas galore. We had 866 children, teens, and adults register, the most in recent years. Next year’s program theme will be oceanography, and the slogan is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Believe it or not, planning will begin soon!

Unique programs were offered throughout Grand County at each of our libraries. For those teens and adults who completed the program, names were entered into a drawing for amazing prizes. The adult kayak winners and teen standup paddle board winner will be announced later in August.

Summer programming kicked off with presentations by Rocky Mountain National Park about critter, colors and camouflage. Community guest presenters offered programs about astronomy, comets, baking, dentistry, libraries, and animal shelter pets.

There were one-of-a-kind programs about animal tails and theater as well as field trips to places like Winding River Resort and Cataract Lake. The Linke, Wall and Corcoran ranches were also wildly popular places to visit. Creative craft opportunities, outdoor storytimes, and hiking adventures were additional highlights.

Did you think we were done with reading? Looking for something fun to keep your skills sharp? August is Back to School Month, so join GCLD’s new virtual August Reading Challenge. Keep yourself and young readers engaged and excited about books.

Using the Reader Zone App, register for the 1,000-minute August Reading Challenge. There are three participation levels to suit readers of all ages. Reach your reading goal by the end of August, and visit your local library for a completion surprise. Join codes and instructions are available at local libraries.

As summer begins to wind down, check out GCLD’s calendar of events for August. Fraser Valley Library will be hosting a district-wide, three-week Be Kind to Nature Stewardship Series. All events will be at 3 p.m. the last three Saturdays in August.

Programs include Bear Aware with Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Aug. 14, Recreating Responsibly with Headwaters Trail Alliance on Aug. 21, and Gardening in Harmony with Nature with Trish Cyman on Aug. 28. You do not have to live, work, and play in the Fraser Valley to attend these events. All are welcome.

The GCLD website, http://www.gcld.org , provides access to the events calendar, library catalog, eBooks and learning tools, featured online resources, and Access Grand day pass information along with featured books and bestseller recommendations. Quick links provide access to library locations and hours, as well as information that will help you acquire a new library card. Visit your local library soon to learn more about all that GCLD has to offer.

Emmylou Harmon, a math, science and vocational educator and district health coordinator for West Grand School District, presented “Tales of Comet Tails” during storytime at all five libraries.

Grand County Library District

Bill Wyatt, archaeologist for the Bureau of Land Management, led participants on an exploratory hike at the Ammonite Site north of Kremmling.

Grand County Library District