Library Corner: Summertime Tails and Tales for adults

Becky Allison with her prize quilt donated by Teresa Banman.

Grand County Library District

Summer fun at the library is for adults, as well as for kids.

Grand County Library District’s 2021 Summer Reading Program was no exception. Themed “Tails & Tales,” adults selected animal-focused activities from a variety of options.

Members of GCLD’s Virtual Book Club participated and relished the opportunity to develop new interests, interact with others, and recreate innovatively.

Through Access Grand, many visited animal-focused destinations for free, such the Butterfly Pavilion. Others shared personal animal photos that GCLD published on Facebook. Most popular was local pet-care organization Grand County Pet Pals.

Members also explored GCLD’s online resources to research animals and assemble crafts taught on Creativebug, such as adorable Lukyhuhu cat dolls designed by Toni Harms and Sarah Villa. Local artist Teresa Banman also donated her handcrafted cat tail quilt as an enviable prize, which participant Becky Allison won.

Even as animal books are as varied as the relationship between humans and animals, members discovered a wide assortment of new favorites:

• “Thunder Dog” by Michael Hingson: A blind man and his guide dog escape Ground Zero to aid others in New York City on 9/11.

• “Strays” by Britt Collins: An injured stray cat transforms the life of a homeless alcoholic.

• “The Dog Who Could Fly” by Damien Lewis: A WWII Royal Air Force service dog delivers his companion airman from death.

• “The Feather Thief” by Kirk W. Johnson: An American musician steals a bird collection for his fly-fishing obsession.

• “Babylon’s Ark” by Lawrence Anthony: Ordinary heroes and heroines rescue Baghdad’s animals during the Iraqi war’s outbreak.

• “Cry of the Kalahari” by Mark Owens: A pair of young American zoologists are the first humans who dare to dwell among the lions, hyenas, wild dogs, and antelope of the Kalahari for seven years of intimate research.

• “The Secret Wisdom of Nature” by Peter Wohlleben: One of the world’s most renowned forester enlightens readers to the complex relationship between Earth’s living species.

• “A Borrowing of Bones” by Paula Munier: A search-and-rescue dog assists a retired military police officer in solving a complex mystery as they both grapple with PTSD and grief.

• “Nala’s World” by Dean Nicholson: A man and his rescue cat journey through multifarious refugee camps, animal shelters, and landscapes around the world.

• “Enslaved by Ducks” by Bob Tarte: A music reviewer humorously recounts his experienced adopting of a menagerie of naughty animals who amaze and enslave him.

• “Good Dogs Don’t Make It to the South Pole” by Hans Olav Thyvold: A dog befriends a widow and helps her confront the inevitable journey of aging.

This fall, the Virtual Book Club is exploring legal thrillers and more, including fictional crime investigations, real-life legal stories, and books honoring the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

We invite all adult GCLD cardholders to join the club. Simply read a legal thriller of your own choosing and attend a genre celebration. Parties are slated for Nov. 1 at the Kremmling Library and Nov. 3 at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Call these libraries for more information.