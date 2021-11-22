Library Corner: Thankful with a few dad jokes for the holiday season

As mid-November rolls around each year, I find myself reflecting on all of the blessings in my life.

My list is probably a lot like yours — faith, family, friends, fun times, and food. We decided to take a break from our weekly library column (which provides insight on book recommendations, monthly programs, online resources and databases, and our Library of Things) to take some time to share all we are thankful for this holiday season.

Of course, I have to start with a little bit of Thanksgiving humor, courtesy of the book, “Holiday HA-HA’s: Thanksgiving Jokes + Riddles,” by Craig Yoe. Have fun sharing these at your holiday table.

• Why doesn’t a golfer want pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving? He doesn’t like to have a slice!

• What does Frosty the Snowman eat on Thanksgiving? Cold slaw!

• Which football team pays one dollar for corn? The Buck-an-ears!

I have been most thankful for the opportunity to return to Colorado, specifically Grandy County, this past summer after living in Iowa for the past 16 years. I am blessed to be able to call this beautiful place “home” and to work with such an amazing group of library professionals.

Here is what GCLD staff members, volunteers, and patrons around Grand County are thankful for.

Linda: Daily laughter, support from my family and being physically able to participate in daily activities, whatever they may be (work, chores, crafting, etc.).

Solea: Family.

Lillyana: New friends.

Gracie: Family I am close to and the little blessings.

Merilyn: I am thankful for the love of my family, for good friends, and I am so grateful to have been born in the USA!

Jeanne: I am thankful for health and grandchildren.

Kremmling Library and Hot Sulphur Springs Library: Children who make me smile; to live in the USA where I can read my Bible daily, which is a banned book in other countries; my caring, fun, and supportive close-knit group of friends; the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving with some extended family this year and that all of my needs are met; our library branches being open to the public and for each one of our library patrons who accessed our virtual and in-person services throughout the year. Thank you, Grand County!

Granby Library: My fellow humans and animals, especially dogs; snow, skiing, living in the mountains; my daughters, my family, my co-workers; our wonderful library; books, my cat, and my warm bed; living in Grand County; walking my grand fur baby while waiting for the new human family member; new Christmas books by my favorite authors; warming sunshine; grateful patrons, good health, and family get togethers; community; love; nature, and especially mountains and sunsets.

Fraser Valley Library: Friends and family as well as creative artistic talents; my loyal canine companion who always brings laughter and pure joy; the river and Mother Nature for sharing her beauty and space; community connections and small acts of kindness that help to lift us all each and every day; ability to live surrounded by the beautiful Rocky Mountains and to be able to enjoy many outdoor activities in nature; the weather in Grand County, especially the snow; health of family and friends during this time; for my parents for giving me the life I have and for being able to go off to college to pursue my dream job; my family and friends and beloved dogs that always cheer me up.

Juniper Library: Sue is thankful for more open hours at the Juniper Library, especially Sunday afternoons, so that the public has more time to pick up library requests, browse the collection, or relax by the fire! I am thankful for the time to spend with children during library programs, the fun ideas they come up with, and the laughter we share! I’m thankful for my co-workers, time off over the Thanksgiving Holiday to spend with my close-knit family, and the smell of homemade bread cooking.

Happy Thanksgiving to all of you from all of us at the Grand County Library District!