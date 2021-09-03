Library Corner: The power of a library card

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Grand County Library District joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At Grand County Library District, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including musical instruments, STEAM kits, a high school adult diploma program, more than 500 online classes, items to support learning differences, tablets for children, knitting needles, backpacks for dogs, and so much more.

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said Polly Gallagher, Executive Director of GCLD. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds such as our afterschool clubs starting back up in October, Lego clubs, Explorers outdoor school-readiness program, and various craft activities for kids and adults.”

Grand County Library District, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit http://www.gcld.org .

This year, Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author and executive producer, is taking on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In her new role, Dias will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card. During September, Grand County Library District will host Library Card Sign-up activities: Library Card Bingo and Sign Up a Friend. Stop by your local library to find out more.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure each child signs up for their own library card.