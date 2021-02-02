Library Corner: This is the month for library lovers

Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, Kelly and Lauren share their string art from Adult Craft Night, a program offered quarterly with GCLD.

February is Library Lovers Month. Grand County Library District celebrates this annual tradition by highlighting the role public libraries have in people’s lives and invite you to celebrate with a visit to your local library, physically or digitally.

Research conducted by the Pew Trust concluded more than ¾ of American adults consider the public libraries as a trusted and reliable source for information, as well as a place to help people learn new things. Grand County libraries provide a sense of trust and neutrality.

Public libraries are places that require very little of patrons. No purchases are required. No subscription needed. Public libraries never share or sell your personal information. A library card is provided free of charge to anyone just with proof of identity with a government issued photo i.d. Access to on-site resources doesn’t even require a library card nor do the public computers, free WiFi, and much more.

As libraries continue to evolve, offering print and digital materials is just a fraction of what public libraries now provide. We seek to provide access to resources and services both in and out of the library.

It isn’t just patrons but also local organizations that love our libraries. While our librarians are trained to help our patrons navigate community resources including social services, mental health, employment resources and much more, Grand County Library District also provides community connection through local human services organizations.

“Your [GCLD] willingness to provide space, in a safe environment, is wonderful. And to share your Wifi and other services is extremely helpful,” writes GCRH Health Coverage Guide Kim Long who meets with clients virtually at local libraries. “Health Coverage Guide, Patient Navigation and Care Coordination services from the Grand County Rural Health Network rely on a strong cooperative relationship.”

According to the same research from the Pew Trust, families with children under 6 re-connect with libraries. Storytimes, children’s programming, and access to additional resources such as sensory playsets and read-alongs are identified benefits of Grand County Library District to the community.

“Libraries are a great way to connect with other families,” comments Emily Pedersen, branch manager of Hot Sulphur and Kremmling Libraries. “Families make library visits part of a regular routine (and a break from the norm) and just to be inspired.”

Another reason to love our libraries are the opportunities for delving into passions and civic engagement that take place within our library community. One might view local artists displays or participate in Grand County Community of Writers, Great Decisions, or Arm Chair Traveler series. Courses on cyber security, avalanche awareness, information literacy, and living with carnivores have also been popular events.

“In big cities and small towns, libraries fulfill a purpose that almost nothing else does,” Dr. Jill Biden stated at a recent American Librarian Association conference. “They’re a place of information for all. A place where people can come together as a community.”