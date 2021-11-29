Library Corner: Thrilling twists and turns in legal reads





The legal thriller genre exposes readers to what may transpire behind the scenes of a court case. While many are fictional, others are true stories.

Criminal charges, evidence investigations, legal strategies, and courtroom melodramatics are key elements. Motivations are fueled by political power, corporate corruption, personal reputation, or the pursuit of justice.

This fall, GCLD’s Virtual Book Club members delved into legal thrillers and more. The following list features a sampling of favorite club reads divided into four categories. The six-word descriptions offer tantalizing hints about each book’s plotline.

Legal twists and turns

• “Say Nothing” by Brad Parks — Judge’s twins kidnapped. Bribed. Terrorizing ordeal.

• “The Holdout” by Graham Moore — One woman: juror, attorney, investigator, suspect.

• “House of Correction” by Nicci French — Awoke in jail. Amnesia. Falsely accused.

Defending the falsely accused

• “My Sister’s Grave” by Robert Dugoni — Sister vanished; oddball imprisoned. Wrong guy?

• “The Guardians” by John Grisham — Lawyer-priest defends death row convict.

• “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly — Accused lawyer defends innocence from jail.

Light and historical legal fiction

• “The Last Days of Night” by Graham Moore — Edison, Westinghouse, Tesla war over patents.

• “The Witnesses” by Robert Whitlow — Dangerous spiritual gift becomes a weapon.

• “I Was Anastasia” by Ariel Lawhon — Did Anastasia survive? Identity on trial.

True legal thriller stories

• “A Civil Action” by Jonathan Harr — Groundwater contaminated. Corruption, egomania vs. victims.

• “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann — Greed incites murder. Stolen oil rights.

• “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson — Representing the defenseless and falsely accused.

• “Red Notice” by Bill Browder — American financier takes on Russian oligarchs.

Throughout the winter, the Virtual Book Club members will survey the literary works of Colorado Authors, including veterans and novices alike.

Readers may choose from a number of genres in both fiction and nonfiction, as well as from the 2021 Colorado Book Award finalists and winners.

If you’re not sure where to find these books, we’ve got you covered. Simply navigate to http://www.gcld.org , click the Catalog tab, and select the Colorado Authors browse category to skim through various lists.

Join the fun and explore the Colorado Authors genre with us. All are welcome to participate.

Contact a librarian at the Kremmling Library at 970-724-9228 or Hot Sulphur Springs Library at 970-725-3942 for more information.

Book club parties are slated for Feb. 7 at the Kremmling Library and Feb. 9 at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library.