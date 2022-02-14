Library Corner: Wagging tails and catnipped kitties

At the start of the pandemic when we were all told to stay home, Grand County Library District wanted to make sure that patron requests could get out to waiting patrons who were facing long days with nothing to do.

Patrons were contacted, materials were rerouted to the Granby Library, and patrons safely picked up materials at our drive-through window.

One particular patron stands out in my mind. Well, two, it turns out. As we chatted about some books and authors that were favorites, a little furry head popped up with beautifully groomed, sleek white hair held neatly in place with clips, and a furiously wagging tail.

“Ah, Carlie is ready for her dog treat.”

I looked at Carlie’s owner blankly.

“Bottom drawer on the left.”

I reached down and, sure enough, a box of dog treats was in the drawer. I handed Carlie her treat and she politely bobbed her head in thanks before heading to her doggy car set.

While we don’t yet have a Catio, an outdoor patio for people to hang at the library with a cat, Grand County Library District does connect with our furry friends, and this week, we’ll take a moment to honor National Pet Lovers Month.

It is not uncommon to find young patrons browsing the juvenile non-fiction books, specifically the 636-639 Dewey Decimal section related to pets. Whether it’s books about pet hedgehogs, turtles, or the responsibilities of a pet owner, the conversations shared are frequently about the persuasive arguments they are developing to convince a wary parent or caregiver.

“Hmm… Lizards eat crickets. That could be hard to get. But a turtle. Maybe a turtle is more reasonable.”

Readers may recall some of my “Forced Family Fun” adventures using the Colorado State Park Pass. Now when we check out the pass, we also check out a dog backpack, so Nala Dog can carry her own treats.

Lucy Cat is not so keen on those family adventures, but perhaps Grand County’s most famous cat, Louie, frequently seen on ski trips and family hike photos on Facebook, might enjoy exploring the new travel books in the 900 section for his next great adventure or enjoy a moment of snuggling with a cozy pet mystery in the fiction section.

Lucy is much happier with the craft books I pick up to crochet catnip toys. I’m not the only patron perusing the collection for crafts that benefit my pets.

Many patrons enjoy our cookbook collection filled with lovely photos and recipes for every diet. This even extends to pet diets (630 section). Browse for pet recipe books under categories of healthy pet food or pet recipes in our online catalog, and many titles will pop up.

Nala received quite the treat a couple of years ago when a student, Macy, made dog biscuits for patrons attending the Pet Etiquette and Wellness seminar at the library. Alas, we missed out on Charlie’s Frozen Treats dog biscuits during last summer’s Tales and Tails summer reading program, but who knows how pets may be included in this year’s summer reading program.

For the dog owners among you, come celebrate National Pet Lovers Month by joining us at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Fraser Valley Library, with guest presenter, Heather from Moving Mountains Dog Training, who will have training tips for your canine.