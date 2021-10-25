Library Corner: We have so much good stuff for the holidays, it’s scary

Visit the Granby Library to scare yourself up some fantastic books for the occasion.

GCLD/courtesy photo

Ghosts, and goblins, and ghouls, oh my!

Halloween is just around the corner. This day of trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins, and dressing up in costumes dates back to ancient Celtic origins.

So, Hershey’s candy, plastic mask companies, and Hollywood horror movies did not invent this holiday like some may believe. The Celts’ tradition of celebrating around bonfires the spirits of the dead returning to earth has survived for 2,000 years.

Hallows Eve, now known as Halloween, unites many global cultures, at least for one night. Trick-or-treating is more of a modern tradition, created in America to bring together communities. Yet getting together to celebrate any holiday can be difficult in rural areas, including Grand County.

But do not fret.

If you have dreams for your favorite holiday celebration or celebrations, Grand County Library District is here to help you make them a reality. Whether you are decorating, cooking, costume making, card creating, or just getting into the spirit of a special occasion, search the catalog for “Holidays” at http://www.GCLD.org .

Here, a library patron can find over:

• 10,800 Marmot consortium “Holiday” resources (including 883 DVDS, 580 audio CDs, 175 music CDs)

• 2,750 items in the Grand County Collection, in all genres for all ages, interests, and reading levels

• 290 eVideos to stream, (Kanopy for entertainment and Creativebug for craft and cooking classes)

• 700 nonfiction books, from memoirs to cookbooks to DIY craft books and magazines

• 20 craft kits, from silicone molds for making soaps, baked goods, and ornaments to crochet hooks, felting and knitting needles

An example of a patron who has utilized GCLD resources is Tara Thompson, also GCLD’s director of finance and HR. This local resident grew up in rural areas with a dad who savored using his ingenuity to decorate their home to create magical and memorable holidays.

If you ever saw the home entries for the Mountain Parks Electric’s holiday of lights contests, this family home was most likely in the top two, if not the winner. (If you are having a difficult time envisioning a very well-lit home, place a hold on Juniper’s DVD copy of Christmas Vacation.)

These memories, along with a Halloween joke book given to her at age 8, have made Thompson dream of creating a haunted house for decades.

Thompson started searching the library catalog to help her plan and create an epic haunted house … in May! She, and her “very understanding husband” David, checked out library resources to transform their Granby home into a haunted house, with two books being invaluable, “How to Haunt Your House,” by Shawn Mitchell, and “Haunted House Halloween Handbook,” by Jerry Chavez.

So, get inspired. Venture to Thompson’s haunted house on Oct. 31. (All of the schools have her flyer on specifics.) And, make sure to visit your local library or take a Creativebug class or a GCLD creative program, and let GCLD help you make any of your celebratory dreams come true.

Visit the Granby Library to scare yourself up some fantastic books for the occasion.