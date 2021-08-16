Library Corner: We have the kits, titles and tech to ease you back into school

Take a deep breath. There is no reason to get a pit in your stomach when it comes to August being Back to School Month.

Grand County Library District is here for parents, guardians, teachers, and students to make learning as smooth-sailing as possible. Think of your libraries as full of fun, current, and useful supplemental resources for learning.

Thanks to the Friends of Grand County Library, GCLD has a diverse and educational collection of Launchpads, which are tablets that do not use internet and are preloaded with apps that focus on specific skills. Topics include building and engineering, math and science, social and emotional, music and creativity, school review and prep, English as a second language, and reading and writing.

Dyslexic, emerging and reluctant readers, or those ready to push themselves to the next level in reading, may benefit from immersion reading, which is listening to an audiobook while reading the text. Immersion reading can boost comprehension, retention, engagement, and joy. We have heard how our read-along books and our pairings of books with audiobooks have helped turn reading-haters into lovers of reading.

Visit our online catalog at gcld.org, where browsing categories are created to guide you.

“Here you can find curated lists that address a variety of issues some may face as they return to school after summer break,” wrote Kim Bunning, Ph.D., GCLD Catalog Associate. “Whether it’s apprehension about returning to school, being away from parents or caretakers for the first time, making friends, bullying, finding your purpose as a young person, or organization for teens, you’ll find a book (or several) that address these important issues, and more.”

GCLD even has hands-on activity kits, games, and sporting equipment. Click on the browsing category “Library of Things” and check out a sensory kit, a STEAM kit, Dog Man Attack of the Fleas game, Nintendo Switch consoles, pickleball or badminton sets, and much more.

Looking for a little advice? Nonfiction titles to help with parenting, teaching, homeschooling, and inspiring children are continuously being added to our collection. Classic titles like “Parenting with Love and Logic” by Foster Cline to the brand new “Hunt, Gather, Parent” by Michaeleen Doucleff, to activity-filled books like “Sensory Play for Toddlers and Preschoolers” by Casey Patch are meant to be useful, not intimidating.

Library programs are great opportunities for learning and practicing skills pertaining to socializing, learning, and focusing. From storytimes to Astronomy Club and Creative Summer Club to Be Kind to Nature Stewardship, GCLD has a variety of programs that have you coming back for more.

In addition, Virtual Reading Challenge, 1,000 Minutes in August is currently taking place. The program is meant to keep reading skills sharp and awards a surprise if completed. Download the Reader Zone app and join with the code 0be36, (the first character is the number zero).

Ease into learning mode by going someplace not associated necessarily with school, for free. Place a hold on a Check Out Colorado State Parks Library Pass and explore nature at any of our 41 state parks.

While you are at it, check out a GCLD Sketchbook Art Project kit, filled with art supplies to help you capture and share a visual inspiration. Or use Access Grand to visit the Denver Zoo, Headwaters River Journey, Butterfly Pavilion, Botanic Gardens, or the Museum of Nature and Science.

Much of GCLD’s staff have a background in education and teaching, and all are well-versed in finding resources that will be useful for your needs. So, never hesitate to ask us for help. Helping you is our favorite part of the job!

Reserve a Check Out State Parks Pass and backpack, Electronic Snap Circuit kit, Access Grand passes, pickleball and badminton sets, soap and baking molds, Nintendo Switch kits, knitting needles and more at your local GCLD libraries or at http://www.GCLD.org .

Grand County library patrons can reserve a state parks pass and backpack.

Courtesy GCLD