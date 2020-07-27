Library Corner: What we’re reading

"Calypso" by David Sedaris



Coming up What: Growing Learners Together: Drive Thru Readiness Fest When: 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 Where: Middle Park High School Parking Lot Info: Grand Beginnings, Grand County Library District and other community partners will have books, toys, and more to give away to families, friends, and neighbors raising and caring for children age 0-5. Stop by and will place items into your car. What: Great Decisions 2020 When: 5 p.m. Wenesdays Aug. 5–Sept. 23 Info: Join America’s largest discussion program on world affairs virtually with Grand County Library District. Register on the Program calendar of http://www.gcld.org.

What books have Grand County’s librarians enjoyed reading this summer?

“Thoroughly getting a kick out of revisiting David Sedaris’s ‘Calypso.’ Walking through nature listening to Sedaris’s voice as he reads his humorous memoir essays and chuckling makes the world a happier place. At least for an hour, my brain cannot handle anything too serious at the moment.” — Tallie

Tallie Gray is the director of Library Resources for the Grand County Library District. If you enjoy the diverse variety of resources available both physically and digitally that are available through Grand County Library District, that’s all selected through the department of Library Resources.

Another great suggestion would be “Dutch House” by Ann Patchett. It has great audio production with Tom Hanks as the narrator. Get it on Overdrive. “Hanks is just the right voice to have in your ear during a pandemic!

“‘Running with Sherman: The Donkey with a Heart of a Hero’ by Christopher McDougall. Great book in traditional paper or audio version (Audio has Chris as narrator, very enjoyable.) If you read ‘Born to Run’ a few years back, you will be glad to get reacquainted with McDougall. Lots of Colorado references to beautiful places and local people while you experience a run with a donkey. What could be better? “ — Elisa

Try to get librarian Elisa Kuriyagawa to pick just one book is like herding cats. An impossibility! Elisa grows readers over at Juniper Library as the storytime librarian as well being a fabulous resource for good reads and colorful displays.

“I’m reading ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ (finally!). Lyrical. Witty. Simply delectable!” — Shelly

Shelly Mathis can be found at both Kremmling Library and Hot Sulphur Springs Library. When not writing articles for the Library Corner team, she’s busy developing cybersecurity courses, delivering materials to Cliffview Senior Living Community, getting books ready for the shelves, studying for her Master’s in Library Science, supporting home schooling families, and oh yeah, greeting and serving library patrons!

“‘The Nightingale’ by Kristen Hannah. Like ‘Water for Elephants’ author Sara Gruen describes ‘The Nightingale’ as “a hauntingly rich WWII novel about courage, brutality, love, survival — and the essence of what makes us human.”

Michelle Grant is the branch manager of Granby Library. Overseeing the largest service outlet in Grand County Library District, Michelle is responsible for the staff, patrons, a collection of nearly 20,000 items, facility use, and expenditures of the branch. Beyond the services typically offered by Grand County Library District, Granby Library also loans materials from Granby Library to inmates in Colorado prisons, helping boost opportunities for prisoners. Most popular book sent? “The Atlas of Body Building” by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Additional recommendations:

• Michelle at Fraser Valley Library: “Alone on the Ice” by David Roberts

• Sue at Juniper Library: “Have you seen Luis Velez” by Catherine Ryan Hyde

• Jeanette at Fraser Valley Library: “Bloom” by Kevin Panetta

• Emily at Kremmling & Hot Sulphur Springs libraries: “How to Train Your Dragon” by Cressida Cowell series with my kiddos!