Library corner: What’s going on at GCLD? A lot

Executive Director Polly Gallagher sits behind her desk at the Grand County Library District office in Granby after the libraries made the decision to go fine free.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Protecting the health and safety of our community, patrons, and staff have been the key to decision making as we reopen our libraries. We actively monitor new information regarding COVID-19 and our local public health guidance to gently re-open. Here’s where we are.

• Browsing: Grand County libraries are open for browsing. Libraries are transitioning from browsing by appointment to browsing by walk-up. It has been wonderful to see patrons return into our branches to check out new books, instruments, and resources available. Looking to see what your local library is doing? Check out http://www.gcld.org location and hours for more information.

• Digital resources: We were fortunate to obtain additional grants to expand our availability of digital books and audiobooks. Through OverDrive or Libby, use of ebooks has increased by more than 30% from February to April.

When we were first forced to close due to the pandemic, patrons noted long wait times for materials as many rushed to access books this way. Now, use is up and hold wait times are down or gone. Also available are movies, newspapers, magazines, classes, crafts, and research resources not to mention our Career Online High School if you are an adult looking to earn your high school diploma.

• Public computers and office services: Don’t have a computer or you just need to copy, scan, or fax? Call your local library, and we’ll set you up with an appointment for you to come in. One-hour appointments for public computers can be made.

• Drive-thru and curbside: Many patrons discovered the many tools in our catalog to find new books and DVDs. Parents have appreciated calling and asking for a mix of books about a topic or similar to another author to pick up during drive thru or curbside times. Drive-thru and curbside services are great ways to minimize contact, but still have full access to GCLD resources.

• Digital programs: Story time, show & tell, book clubs, and discussion groups continue to be offered. Even better, we have expanded our teen programming with digital programs from libraries around the state. All links are available through the Programs tab on http://www.gcld.org.

• Wifi: 24-hour Wifi will continue to be offered. It isn’t unusual to see someone parked in their car watching movies or sitting out on the grass during a virtual meeting. Just be careful. Don’t drain your car battery if you keep your phone plugged-in.

• Outdoor programs: GCLD has branched into outdoor programming with our writing groups, book clubs, and storytime. Check our calendar for information regarding what’s being offered and where. Remember to register as space is limited.

• What’s coming up next? We’re working to return our services as much as possible to what we had pre-COVID and looking at what our community is requesting. Offering our libraries as a place to meet for small groups, providing resources to parents choosing online learning or home schooling for their families, putting together STEAM kits for check-out, and providing Take & Make kits for children and teens are next steps. Have some suggestions? Reach out and let us know. We’re here to serve our community with boundless opportunities.