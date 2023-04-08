Library Corner: What’s on your reading list

Do you keep a reading list? Maybe it’s a “bucket list” of books to eventually read. Or you might jot down titles of favorites to recommend to others.

Such a roster is featured in “The Reading List,” by Sara Nisha Adams. Two grieving characters are independently transformed when they read the eight novels discovered on a mysterious reading list.

This novel inspired the recent theme for Grand County Library District’s Virtual Book Club. Dubbed “Your Reading List,” offered a wide variety of options for club members. Some read “The Reading List” for the first time, others tried one of the novels inscribed on the mysterious list, and many chose to revisit old favorites or savor a “bucket list” title.

The cover of the book “The Horse.”

Grand County Library District/Courtesy image

Club members shared an amazing variety of reads, including the following:

“The Reading List” by Sara Nisha Adams: “I loved how reading the same books created an unusual but special friendship.” (Anonymous)

“Life of Pi” by Yann Martel: “I started this book years ago and never finished it, even though it sat on my nightstand the entire time. I finally picked it up to read and finish it and am enjoying it.” (Anonymous)

“Beloved” by Toni Morrison: “Tried to read it many years ago and didn’t get very far. A bit of a hard read, but I’m glad I picked it up this time.” (Jen)

“Standard Deviation” by Katherine Heiny: “The couple in the book were like me and my husband. I laughed so hard that I cried. Loved it!” (Sara)

“Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown: “An emotion dictionary I’ve read four to six times! The more accurately that you’re able to understand the emotions that you are feeling and wrap language around them…the more understanding you can have about that experience. It can shape and change that experience and help you move through it.” (Michele)

“The Four Agreements” by Miguel Ruiz: “A book on my bookshelf that I’ve been meaning to read for a while. It was a nice start to self-improvement.” (Sarah)

“Horse” by Geraldine Brooks: “A historical fiction book that tracks the lineage of a racehorse. Such a surprise! A fantastic book that should be on everyone’s reading list.” (Janet)

The “Harry Potter” series by J. K. Rowling: “It’s my happy place. Loved repeating them!” (Carol)

“The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan: “I was inspired by the man in “The Reading List” and read one of my granddaughters’ favorites. It ended up being fun because of the connection with her.” (Barb)

Currently, the Grand County Library District Virtual Book Club is sampling fiction and nonfiction books that feature a theme about small-town living. All adult library cardholders are invited to participate. You may browse suggestions in the library catalog under the small-town living category and on library district’s Virtual Book Club Facebook group page.

Join us for celebrations slated for May 1 at the Kremmling Library, and May 3 at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Contact these libraries for more information.