Library Corner: ‘You know what I like about libraries? The warmth.’

All of us Grand County residents and visitors seek warmth as the snow swirls outside and blankets the valley floor. Thankfully, the library offers warm spaces in abundance. Find your next favorite book from our shelves or grab the latest local newspaper and curl up in one of our overstuffed chairs by the fireplace.

Bring your laptop and use our free Wi-Fi. Close yourself inside one of our study rooms with a steamy cup of coffee in your new home-away-from-home office with a view. Do your printing, faxing, scanning and other business needs while watching the snow cap the peaks.

Gather your kids for story time to enjoy books, songs, and crafts, or come into the children's section to play with our toys or read a new book together. Join us after work or school to hang out with friends, explore new release movies, books, and music. Relax with our adult coloring books, or waken your creative side by using our materials at our "makerspace" craft table.

There is nothing more satisfying to library staff than to see community members and visitors alike coming in from the cold to utilize the services the library has to offer. "I love it when the library is buzzing," says Cindy Schinzel Hald, Library Service Specialist at the Fraser Valley Library. "Parents are talking to parents, kids are playing on computers, and families are cozied up in our window seats reading and giggling. It is such a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere."

Sounds like you? Come to the library and find your warmth.