Library district goes digital

Photo caption: Michelle, Heidi, and Tess from the Granby Library. Even though we can’t see you in-person, GCLD’s librarians are still here for you.

Courtesy GCLD

We’re in the middle of the fourth week of social distancing and Grand County Library District branches being closed and programs canceled. We know how challenging of a time it has been for all of us, but GCLD is still here to support you!

Even though we can’t get together in person, we are still offering lots of programs and activities online for all ages. Here’s a rundown of what we have going on:

Digital Storytime

Even though the libraries are closed, you can still join us for Storytime. All your favorite librarians are reading books and singing songs for little ones from their homes.

Support Local Journalism Donate



• 11 a.m. Tuesdays — Ms. Elisa from the Juniper Library

• 10 a.m. Wednesdays — Ms. Heidi from the Granby Library

• 10 a.m. Thursdays — Ms. Kealani or Ms. Michelle from the Fraser Valley Library

• 11 a.m. Thursdays — Ms. Elisa from the Juniper Library

• 11:30 a.m. Thursdays — Ms. Emily from the Kremmling Library

• 10 a.m. Saturdays — Ms. Tess from the Granby Library

also online

• Drop Everything and Listen! — Join Ms. Elisa from the Juniper Library as she reads aloud from “James and the Giant Peach.” Geared for 3rd-5th graders, but everyone is welcome. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:30 p.m.

• Tips and Tricks for Adult Writers — Join Elisa from the Juniper Library online as she explores some tips and tricks for adult writers. Wednesdays, 1:30 p.m.

• Digital Afterschool Fun — Join Ms. Sue from the Juniper Library online for some simple and fun projects and crafts, or even stop by to just say hi! Thursdays, 5 p.m.

• Digital Book Clubs — Our regularly scheduled book club meetings have moved online. If you’re looking to connect with other adults and talk about books, these are great options — Books Too Good to Miss at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, and the Granby Library Book Club at 6 p.m. Monday, April 27.

• Chat with a Librarian — Calling library patrons of all ages! Come chat online with Emily and Shelly from the Kremmling Library to ask those burning library questions, share about your technology, learning, and other quarantine experiences. Tuesdays, 5 p.m.

We continue to add new digital programming opportunities as we can, so check our website often for updates. While we miss seeing our patrons’ smiling faces in person, we hope to connect with you soon online. Visit http://www.gcld.org and click the “Programs” tab to find meeting access information for all of our digital programs. We can’t wait to see you again soon!