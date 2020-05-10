Library district launching community survey

The Grand County Library District is launching an online community survey to gauge how its libraries are serving the community.

Jessi Burns, director of public services for GCLD, said the goal of the survey is to help the district identify strengths and opportunities for growth. Survey responses will be used by the district to shape long-term strategic planning over the next five years.

The survey is open to both active library users and those who have never visited the libraries. It takes roughly eight minutes to complete and responses are anonymous.

Participants also get the chance to enter a drawing for a $50 gift card to a local business.

To take the survey, head to http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GCLD_CommunitySurvey.