Library corner: Library performs new community needs assessment

On the calendar Oct. 21 — Wolf Restoration to Colorado: What does the science tell us? Presented by Director Kevin Crooks of CSU’s Center for Human-Carnivore Coexistence hosted on WebEx by Grand County Library District at 7 p.m. Find the link on http://www.gcld.org under Programs tab.

When Grand County thinks of its libraries, it thinks of diverse collection, caring knowledgeable staff, and engaging children’s programs.

Starting mid-pandemic shut down, Grand County Library District underwent a community needs assessment to determine what our community felt we did well, what we should tweak, and how we can better serve Grand County. We greatly appreciate the hundreds of people who responded, the many who joined the focus groups and the community stakeholders who provided GCLD direction for the coming years.

Having a diverse, accessible physical collection is a necessity. However, during the COVID-19 shutdown, GCLD invested more in digital resources and those changes were appreciated. Also identified as a community need is the request to expand our Library of Things and Access Grand ticketing program — items you may use once or twice but are not readily available in Grand County through our local shops. Libraries are the original example of shared economy. Additionally, providing tickets to events and items such as embroidery punch needles, soap molds and pickleball paddles opens up doors to our residents and new interests created.

Providing greater access to resources is another noted need. Does the library need to be locked within four walls with set hours? Can those hours be expanded? Can you come to us with outreach and off-site programming? We hear the concern and will work to alleviate an issue of access in the coming years.

It is recognized that we have fabulous facilities that provide safe, comfortable space for studying, meeting friends, and central locations within towns. Respondents have asked us to capitalize on this more. How can we expand our positive response to children’s services and resources and expand them for teens? With five locations, Grand County Library District is a central hub for communities. The request to expand this role through bilingual staff and volunteers, increased STEAM and creative arts programs, mental wellness supports, and continued work with community partners has been identified as a need as well.

We continue to review feedback and are developing goals and strategies for our strategic plan. If you would like to review the full needs assessment, view it under “Transparency Documents” on http://www.gcld.org under The Library District.