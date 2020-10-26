Library update: HSS, Granby libraries return to normal hours as GCLD backs relief effort

Due to the East Troublesome Fire, Juniper Library at Grand Lake is currently closed.

However, all libraries except Juniper are now operating on regular hours, and the Grand County Library District is currently helping with support services to evacuees housed in the Fraser Valley.

The Hot Sulphur Springs and Granby libraries were inside pre-evacuation areas, but they have been released from this designation with recent snowfall.

Office services such as public computers, Wifi, scanning, printing, and faxing are available at the open libraries.

Materials coming in from the courier service to Juniper Library are being delivered to the Fraser Valley Library and available for pick up. If a different library pick up site is desired, patrons should contact the Fraser Valley Library.

At this time, all evacuated library staff are in safe locations and there is no known damage to Juniper Library, according to the Grand Count Library District.

“We thank our emergency responders for their tremendous efforts to protect the people and property of Grand County,” the district said in the release. “Our thoughts are with the community.”