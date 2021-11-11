Lighter sparks wildland fire
Two juveniles received fire education after an investigation into a wildfire on Sunday in Grand Lake found that it was started by a lighter.
A fire was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday on County Road 44 and first-responders were able to douse the flames within an hour.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office initially thought the fire may have been caused by an unattended campfire. However, the two children sparked the flames while playing with a lighter.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the parents were very cooperative. Officials also provided education on fire safety and hazards to the children.
Conditions remain dry enough to create a fire risk.
