Lions Club invests in local nonprofits

Grant recipients at the Fraser River Valley Lions Club annual awards luncheon this month.

Kent Wehmeyer/Courtesy Photo

The Fraser River Valley Lions Club recently held their annual awards luncheon at the Church of Eternal Hills, awarding 30 nonprofits with grants totaling $55,000.

Individual grants ranged from $400 to $9,000. Grant recipients vary greatly in their purpose and who they serve, addressing housing and food insecurity, mental health, domestic violence and other critical needs. Additional grants were awarded to support things like local rodeos, youth hockey, library, arts, trails and more.

The Lions Foundation also invests in the community through their Vision Assistance Program, in partnership with Winter Park Optical, Mountain Family Center and school nurses. This program provides free eye exams and glasses for those who could otherwise not afford them.

Scholarships have been and remain a substantial part of the Lions Club community investments, and in 2022, a total of $31,000 of scholarships will be awarded. Recipients will include high school seniors. An Early Childhood Educator scholarship, created in partnership with Grand Beginnings, is designed to help train and retain teachers for local early childhood education centers.

The Fraser River Valley Lions Club has over 100 members and is the largest Lions Club in Colorado. They’ll invest a total of approximately $130,000 in Grand County this year and have invested $1.2 million since 2010. Funds are raised through events like the Lions Golf Tournament, managing the local campgrounds, selling pancakes from the familiar yellow trailer, Christmas tree sales, and others.

The Lions Club will host their annual Festival of Trees in Fraser on Friday, Dec. 2. Their motto is “We Serve.” For more information, visit FraserValleyLions.org .