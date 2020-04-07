Lions Club pairs up with Grand County restaurants to offer free meals to those in need

In participation with various local restaurants, the Fraser River Valley Lions Club is about to start offering free meals to individuals in Grand County who may have been laid off or are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID–19 business closures.

Three days a week, the club will provide free meals at different pop-up locations. The club will continue to do this through April and at least into early May.

“Our intent with this project is provide some assistance to local restaurants and to work with them to see if they can help people in the community who might be experiencing layoffs or downturns in businesses,” club member Diana Farabaugh said of the project.

All meals will be offered via curbside pickup to people in vehicles only without any walkup services. The meals will be offered during two-hour windows while supplies last.

The locations, days and times the free meals will be provided will vary each week, and more information will be posted in Grand County Online Garage Sale’s event section on Facebook.

Farabaugh said the Lions Club is looking to offer free meals from 4-6 p.m. April 15, 8-10 a.m. April 16, noon-2 p.m. April 20 and April 21, 4-6 p.m. April 23, noon-2 p.m. April 27, 8-10 a.m. May 1 and 8-10 a.m. May 4, but these dates and times could be subject to change.