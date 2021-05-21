Listen to Colorado State of the River on Thursday

The public is invited to join the Colorado River District for the Colorado State of the River to learn more about current issues in the Colorado River Basin, from Grand County to the Grand Valley.

This year’s Colorado State of the River will be presented as a webinar 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Viewers can also register to receive a recording of the webinar for later viewing. The webinar is free, but registration is required. Register online at bit.ly/COsor2021 .

The audience will learn how last year’s intense wildfire season has impacted water supplies and how to prepare for the impacts of post-fire floods. There will also be information about water availability amid impending summer drought and funding available for local water projects.

The Colorado River District will hold additional State of the River meetings on the White and Gunnison river basins as webinars in June. For more information about upcoming events or to watch recordings of previous State of the River webinars, visit http://www.coloradoriverdistrict.org/state-river-meetings-2021 .