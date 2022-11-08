Live Grand County election results 2022

The ballot box outside Granby Town Hall awaits more voters Tuesday afternoon.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

8:15 p.m. The first round of votes have been released. It includes 3,200 of the 13,353 total ballots cast in the county. For races not on every ballot in Grand County, see the vote totals listed next to the race.

This page will show the results for Grand County elections throughout the night. For state and federal level offices and issues, these numbers reflect the votes of Grand County voters, not all voters across the state or district.

Local offices

Granby Board of Trustees — four seats available — 362 of 1,609 votes counted

Sharon K. Silva: 164 votes

Seth Stern: 106 votes

Nancy Healy: 71 votes

Deborah J. K. Shaw: 147 votes

Jeffery W. Sneddon: 146 votes

Stefan Haberer: 109 votes

Daniela Gosselova: 77 votes

Jason Wilson: 77 votes

Mike Mahoney: 148 votes

County offices

Grand County Commissioner – District 3

Steven (Steve) Skinner (D): 1,488 votes

Randy George (R): 1,622 votes

Grand County Clerk and Recorder

Abby Loberg (D): 1,575 votes

Jolene Stetson Linke (R): 1,541 votes

Grand County Treasurer

Write-in: Marcy Wheatley: 151 votes

Grand County Assessor

Tom Weydert (R): 2,038 votes

Grand County Sheriff

Brett Schroetlin (R): 2,243 votes

Grand County Surveyor

Warren Dale Ward (R): 2,053 votes

Grand County Coroner

Tawnya Bailey (R): 2,172 votes

State offices

State Representative – District 13

David Buckley (R): 1,530 votes

Julie McCluskie (D): 1,552 votes

State Senator – District 8

Dylan Roberts (D): 1,522 votes

Matt Solomon (R): 1,526 votes

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

Heidi Ganahl/Danny Moore (R): 1,413 votes

Jared Polis/Dianne Primavera (D): 1,718 votes

Paul Noel Fiorino/Cynthia Munhos de Aquino Sirianni (Unity): 4 votes

Danielle Neuschwanger/Darryl Gibbs (American Constitution): 21 votes

Kevin Ruskusky/Michele Poague (Libertarian): 28 votes

Secretary of State

Pam Anderson (R): 1,483 votes

Jena Griswold (D): 1,601 votes

Gary Swing (Unity): 9 votes

Jan Kok (Approval Voting): 5 votes

Amanda Campbell (American Constitution): 16 votes

Bennett Rutledge (Libertarian): 28 votes

State Treasurer

Dave Young (D): 1,538 votes

Lang Sias (R): 1,465 votes

Anthony J. Delgado (Libertarian): 98 votes

Attorney General

John Kellner (R): 1,493 votes

Phil Weiser (D): 1,570 votes

William F. Robinson III (Libertarian): 47 votes

State Board of Education Member – At large

Kathy Plomer (D): 1,439 votes

Dan Maloit (R): 1,503 votes

Ryan Van Gundy (Libertarian): 71 votes

Eric Bodenstab (Unity): 16 votes

Federal offices

United States Senator

Michael Bennet (D): 1,624 votes

Joe O’Dea (R): 1,485 votes

T.J. Cole (Unity): 15 votes

Brian Peotter (Libertarian): 35 votes

Frank Atwood (Approval Voting): 13 votes

Representative to the 118th United States Congress – District 2

Joe Neguse (D): 1,623 votes

Marshall Dawson (R): 1,465 votes

Gary L. Nation (American Constitution): 24 votes

Tim Wolf (Unity): 19 votes

Steve Yurash (Center): 10 votes

Local ballot measures

Ballot Issue 6A — Create new tax to fund Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership — 1,583 of 6,557 counted

Yes/For: 809 votes

No/Against: 690 votes

Town of Grand Lake Retail Marijuana Sales Tax Issue 2A — 108 of 438 counted

Yes/For: 55 votes

No/Against: 48 votes

Town of Grand Lake Retail Marijuana Sales Tax Issue 2B — 108 of 438 counted

Yes/For: 51 votes

No/Against: 53 votes

Town of Grand Lake Retail Marijuana Sales Tax Issue 2C — 108 of 438 counted

Yes/For: 49 votes

No/Against: 55 votes

State ballot measures

Amendment D: New 23rd Judicial District Judge

Yes/For: 1,880 votes

No/Against: 958 votes

Amendment E: Extend Homestead Exemption to Gold Star Spouses

Yes/For: 2,650 votes

No/Against: 409 votes

Amendment F: Changes to Charitable Gaming Operations

Yes/For: 991 votes

No/Against: 1,914 votes

Proposition FF: Healthy School Meals for All

Yes/For: 1,514 votes

No/Against: 1,565 votes

Proposition GG: Add Tax Information Table to Petitions and Ballots

Yes/For: 2,143 votes

No/Against: 823 votes

Proposition 121: State Income Tax Rate Reduction

Yes/For: 2,045 votes

No/Against: 1,029 votes

Proposition 122: Access to Natural Psychedelic Substances

Yes/For: 1,485 votes

No/Against: 1,562 votes

Proposition 123: Dedicate Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs

Yes/For: 1,490 votes

No/Against: 1,559 votes

Proposition 124: Increase Allowable Liquor Store Locations

Yes/For: 1,102 votes

No/Against: 1,907 votes

Proposition 125: Allow Grocery and Convenience Stores to Sell Wine

Yes/For: 1,508 votes

No/Against: 1,552 votes

Proposition 126: Third-Party Delivery of Alcohol Beverages