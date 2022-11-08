Live Grand County election results 2022
8:15 p.m. The first round of votes have been released. It includes 3,200 of the 13,353 total ballots cast in the county. For races not on every ballot in Grand County, see the vote totals listed next to the race.
This page will show the results for Grand County elections throughout the night. For state and federal level offices and issues, these numbers reflect the votes of Grand County voters, not all voters across the state or district.
Local offices
Granby Board of Trustees — four seats available — 362 of 1,609 votes counted
- Sharon K. Silva: 164 votes
- Seth Stern: 106 votes
- Nancy Healy: 71 votes
- Deborah J. K. Shaw: 147 votes
- Jeffery W. Sneddon: 146 votes
- Stefan Haberer: 109 votes
- Daniela Gosselova: 77 votes
- Jason Wilson: 77 votes
- Mike Mahoney: 148 votes
County offices
Grand County Commissioner – District 3
- Steven (Steve) Skinner (D): 1,488 votes
- Randy George (R): 1,622 votes
Grand County Clerk and Recorder
- Abby Loberg (D): 1,575 votes
- Jolene Stetson Linke (R): 1,541 votes
Grand County Treasurer
- Write-in: Marcy Wheatley: 151 votes
Grand County Assessor
- Tom Weydert (R): 2,038 votes
Grand County Sheriff
- Brett Schroetlin (R): 2,243 votes
Grand County Surveyor
- Warren Dale Ward (R): 2,053 votes
Grand County Coroner
- Tawnya Bailey (R): 2,172 votes
State offices
State Representative – District 13
- David Buckley (R): 1,530 votes
- Julie McCluskie (D): 1,552 votes
State Senator – District 8
- Dylan Roberts (D): 1,522 votes
- Matt Solomon (R): 1,526 votes
Governor/Lieutenant Governor
- Heidi Ganahl/Danny Moore (R): 1,413 votes
- Jared Polis/Dianne Primavera (D): 1,718 votes
- Paul Noel Fiorino/Cynthia Munhos de Aquino Sirianni (Unity): 4 votes
- Danielle Neuschwanger/Darryl Gibbs (American Constitution): 21 votes
- Kevin Ruskusky/Michele Poague (Libertarian): 28 votes
Secretary of State
- Pam Anderson (R): 1,483 votes
- Jena Griswold (D): 1,601 votes
- Gary Swing (Unity): 9 votes
- Jan Kok (Approval Voting): 5 votes
- Amanda Campbell (American Constitution): 16 votes
- Bennett Rutledge (Libertarian): 28 votes
State Treasurer
- Dave Young (D): 1,538 votes
- Lang Sias (R): 1,465 votes
- Anthony J. Delgado (Libertarian): 98 votes
Attorney General
- John Kellner (R): 1,493 votes
- Phil Weiser (D): 1,570 votes
- William F. Robinson III (Libertarian): 47 votes
State Board of Education Member – At large
- Kathy Plomer (D): 1,439 votes
- Dan Maloit (R): 1,503 votes
- Ryan Van Gundy (Libertarian): 71 votes
- Eric Bodenstab (Unity): 16 votes
Federal offices
United States Senator
- Michael Bennet (D): 1,624 votes
- Joe O’Dea (R): 1,485 votes
- T.J. Cole (Unity): 15 votes
- Brian Peotter (Libertarian): 35 votes
- Frank Atwood (Approval Voting): 13 votes
Representative to the 118th United States Congress – District 2
- Joe Neguse (D): 1,623 votes
- Marshall Dawson (R): 1,465 votes
- Gary L. Nation (American Constitution): 24 votes
- Tim Wolf (Unity): 19 votes
- Steve Yurash (Center): 10 votes
Local ballot measures
Ballot Issue 6A — Create new tax to fund Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership — 1,583 of 6,557 counted
- Yes/For: 809 votes
- No/Against: 690 votes
Town of Grand Lake Retail Marijuana Sales Tax Issue 2A — 108 of 438 counted
- Yes/For: 55 votes
- No/Against: 48 votes
Town of Grand Lake Retail Marijuana Sales Tax Issue 2B — 108 of 438 counted
- Yes/For: 51 votes
- No/Against: 53 votes
Town of Grand Lake Retail Marijuana Sales Tax Issue 2C — 108 of 438 counted
- Yes/For: 49 votes
- No/Against: 55 votes
State ballot measures
Amendment D: New 23rd Judicial District Judge
- Yes/For: 1,880 votes
- No/Against: 958 votes
Amendment E: Extend Homestead Exemption to Gold Star Spouses
- Yes/For: 2,650 votes
- No/Against: 409 votes
Amendment F: Changes to Charitable Gaming Operations
- Yes/For: 991 votes
- No/Against: 1,914 votes
Proposition FF: Healthy School Meals for All
- Yes/For: 1,514 votes
- No/Against: 1,565 votes
Proposition GG: Add Tax Information Table to Petitions and Ballots
- Yes/For: 2,143 votes
- No/Against: 823 votes
Proposition 121: State Income Tax Rate Reduction
- Yes/For: 2,045 votes
- No/Against: 1,029 votes
Proposition 122: Access to Natural Psychedelic Substances
- Yes/For: 1,485 votes
- No/Against: 1,562 votes
Proposition 123: Dedicate Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs
- Yes/For: 1,490 votes
- No/Against: 1,559 votes
Proposition 124: Increase Allowable Liquor Store Locations
- Yes/For: 1,102 votes
- No/Against: 1,907 votes
Proposition 125: Allow Grocery and Convenience Stores to Sell Wine
- Yes/For: 1,508 votes
- No/Against: 1,552 votes
Proposition 126: Third-Party Delivery of Alcohol Beverages
- Yes/For: 1,486 votes
- No/Against: 1,586 votes
