Live music and local vendors at Polhamus Park every Wednesday
On Wednesday, Granby’s Polhamus Park was full of people shopping at the vendor’s market, listening to live music by Louie and the Lizards, and playing volleyball in the grass during the first event in a Music & Market summer series created by Destination Granby. They sampled offerings from food vendors (including unique eats like mushroom jerky), had their bodies henna’ed and sunk into massages under the sky. The series will take place every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. until Aug. 24. The Mundays will play at the next event on July 20.
