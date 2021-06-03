Local artist heads to France for residency program

Brian Whitman, a Granby resident, will head to France this August for an artist-in-residency program at a historic chateau.

Courtesy Brian Whitman

A Fraser Valley artist has been chosen for an exclusive residency program in France this August.

Brian Whitman, an oil painter focused on landscapes, was accepted for the Chateau d’Orquevaux artist-in-residency program out of 250 applicants from 24 countries. Chateau d’Orquevaux is the historic home of the Denis Diderot family and the Saint-Exupere family, whose most famous member penned “The Little Prince.”

“I am very much looking forward to the experience. This will be an immersive and inspiring opportunity to explore new subject matter and new techniques,” Whitman said in a release. “The residency’s atmosphere is intended to inspire and encourage experimentation, while also offering networking opportunities and supporting an international group of artists with a broad range of styles.”

Whitman lives in Granby with his husband Sean and three dogs. He took up oil painting three years ago and has been working under renowned local artist Karen Vance.

“I studied drawing, photography, and acrylics in college,” he said. “I have continued with photography throughout my life. I love every moment of painting now – it is a true passion.”

Orquevaux, France is located in the western part of the state, about three hours southeast of Paris.