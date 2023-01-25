Local artist sells prints of Lake Granby

Local artist Mike Evans' luminous prints of Lake Granby are currently for sale at Simply Outdoors and Granby Bait N Tackle.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

Granby artist Mike Evans of FabricFishy has embarked on a new project. Evan has created a series of prints of one of Grand County’s most beautiful features, Lake Granby. The artist captures sunrises, sunsets, and every color in between. The panoramic photos are printed on metal and will be sold in several Granby locations.

For now, the prints are on display and for sale at two Granby stores: Simply Outdoors at 255 East Agate Ave. and Granby Bait N Tackle at 383 East Agate Ave.

Evans uses ChromaLuxe Metal Prints to showcase his work. Dyes are infused into aluminum sheets, rather than on it. This new medium preserves photos with a waterproof and scratch-proof luminance. Each print is 24 inches wide and 8 inches tall. Evans currently offers nine perspectives of Lake Granby and the epic landscape surrounding it, from sheets of ice blue in winter to hazy red sunsets of summer.

To learn more about Evan’s work, visit GranbyPhotos.com .