Local author revises take on Vietnam War





A local author and veteran has released his newest book, which updates his history on the Vietnam War.

“I wrote this book so my fellow Vietnam veterans could understand how we fought so well and still lost,” Grand County resident William Hamilton said. “It took over 50 years to get ‘War During Peace: A Strategy for Defeat,’ my history of the Vietnam War, to be the way I wanted it to appear.“

Proceeds from the book go to help disabled veterans. The latest version of the book has larger print for easier reading and staff at the Granby Library helped to design the cover, according to Hamilton.

The author added that he has donated multiple copies of the book to the Grand County Library system so every branch can have a copy.

A long-time pilot, former newspaper editor, and former featured commentator for USA Today, Hamilton is a laureate of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame, the Colorado Aviation Hall of Fame, and the Nebraska Aviation Hall of Fame. He is a former member of the Colorado Aeronautical Board.

During 20 years on active duty, Hamilton was awarded the Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, four Bronze Stars, 20 Air Medals and other decorations.