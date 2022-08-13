Local author to host launch for new nonfiction book

Friday's event will feature a book signing and discussion with the author, who is a member of the Grand County Community of Writers.

Grand County Library Foundation/Courtesy Image

Author Kent Gunnufson will hold a book launch for his newly released nonfiction work, “Rocky Mountains: A Self-Portrait” on Friday, Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Granby Library. The event is hosted by the Grand County Library Foundation, and Martin J. Smith of Grand County Community of Writers will lead the discussion, with an audience Q&A.

Gunnufson’s autobiographical work includes both text and photographs, documenting the stunning landscape of the Rocky Mountains and the lives of working members of the High Country during the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. Gunnufson’s photos capture the soul and close community bonds of the residents during this time, and he also writes on his photography philosophy which evolved during his time living in Summit County. Books will be available for purchase at a 20% discount and signing at Friday’s event. Attendees will also have an opportunity to donate to the Grand County Library Foundation.

During his career, Gunnufson has produced award-winning documentaries and worked as a segment producer for the CBS KCNC news station in Denver. He currently resides in Grand County. Please stay tuned for an interview with the author in next week’s edition.