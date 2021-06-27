Local aviator to be honored for contributions

Mike Jolovich, who died last year, gave over 20 years to the Friends of Granby Airport, served in the Civil Air Patrol and founded the Experimental Aviation Association Chapter 1267 in Grand County. He will be inducted to the Granby/Grand County Airport Pioneers Hall of Fame on July 3.

Courtesy Grand County Historical Association

The Grand County Historical Association is inducting a local aviation trailblazer into the Granby/Grand County Airport Pioneers Hall of Fame, as well as opening a new exhibit at the airport in his honor.

The induction ceremony for Mike Frank Jolovich will take place at 9:30 a.m. July 3 at the opening of the Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum. Jolovich, who died last year, founded the Experimental Aviation Association Chapter 1267, volunteered hundreds of hours and served on the Grand County Airports Advisory Board, the Friends of Granby Airport and the Civil Air Patrol.

Maggie Helm, Jolovich's widow, and volunteer Rick Howard designed an exhibit in Jolovich's honor at the Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum in Granby.

Courtesy Grand County Historical Association

County Commissioner Merrit Linke will present Maggie Helm, Jolovich’s widow, with a special recognition plaque for Jolovich’s service.

Helm, with the help of volunteer Rick Howard, designed the new exhibit inside the airport museum in Jolovich’s honor, with his contributions prominently displayed. The exhibit will open following the induction ceremony.