Local aviator to be honored for contributions
The Grand County Historical Association is inducting a local aviation trailblazer into the Granby/Grand County Airport Pioneers Hall of Fame, as well as opening a new exhibit at the airport in his honor.
The induction ceremony for Mike Frank Jolovich will take place at 9:30 a.m. July 3 at the opening of the Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum. Jolovich, who died last year, founded the Experimental Aviation Association Chapter 1267, volunteered hundreds of hours and served on the Grand County Airports Advisory Board, the Friends of Granby Airport and the Civil Air Patrol.
County Commissioner Merrit Linke will present Maggie Helm, Jolovich’s widow, with a special recognition plaque for Jolovich’s service.
Helm, with the help of volunteer Rick Howard, designed the new exhibit inside the airport museum in Jolovich’s honor, with his contributions prominently displayed. The exhibit will open following the induction ceremony.
