Local brewers introduce ale for fire relief

The smoke plume from the East Troublesome Fire visible from Camber Brewing.

Courtesy Camber Brewing

Six breweries in Grand County have crafted the East Troublesome Pale Ale with proceeds to support those affected by the fire.

Fraser River Beer Co., Hideaway Park Brewing, Camber Brewing, Grand Adventure Brewing, Big Trout Brewing and The Peak Bistro and Brewery have all committed to brewing the beverage. All proceeds for this beer will go to the Grand Foundation to support those affected by the fire.

Also, Colorado ingredient producers Root Shoot Malting, Colorado Hop Company and Propagate Lab are donating 100% of the ingredients.

The East Troublesome Pale Ale has a grain bill comprised of Root Shoot Malting English Pale Ale, Vienna and Cara Ruby malts. The recipe calls for Colorado grown CTZ and Cashmere hops.

The beer will be tapped at all six breweries in the coming weeks and limited quantities will be available to-go around Grand.

Additionally, Fraser Valley Distilling, Idlewild Spirits, Blue Valley Spirits and Steamboat Whiskey will allocate bottle sales to the Grand Foundation as part of this effort.